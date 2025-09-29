Chef’s Table by lebua: Bangkok’s Two-Michelin-Star Dining Theatre Redefining French Gastronomy

A prestigious restaurant in Thailand has cemented itself as one of the best dining destinations in the country by maintaining its Two-Michelin-Star status for the fifth year in a row. Chef’s Table by Iebua received its first Michelin Star in 2020 before picking up a second in 2021. It’s gone on to receive multiple Michelin Thailand Service Awards since and rounded things off by retaining both stars this year.

The restaurant is led by Executive Chef Vincent Thierry, who is celebrated for his magnificent mastery of French haute cuisine. Chef’s Table by Iebua’s Michelin-Star status isn’t just down to its exceptional cuisine – the restaurant is heralded for redefining French gastronomy by inspiring the idea of a “culinary theatre”. An open kitchen gives guests a front-row seat to the artistry of fine dining as the restaurant itself overlooks Bangkok from the 61st floor of Iebua Bangkok.

One Of Asia’s Finest Dining Experiences

Consistently recognized by global media as one of Asia’s finest dining experiences, Chef’s Table by Iebua features a multi-course seasonal tasting menu paired with some of the rarest wines. It’s a restaurant that’s designed to create memorable, emotional dining journeys, transcending the typical luxury dining experience.

Incredible attention to detail, merged with excellent craftsmanship, makes the restaurant truly unique. Customers applaud it for pushing the boundaries and creating a completely new way to enjoy food. It reflects Chef Vincent Thierry’s view that food is more than just sustenance; it’s an art form.

Supporting Local Thai Suppliers

At Chef’s Table by Iebua, sourcing of ingredients is guided by an 80/20 philosophy. 80% of all ingredients must come from Thailand’s rich agricultural landscape, while the remaining 20% are carefully selected from the world’s finest producers. This approach highlights local excellence – whether it’s Khao Yai cream churned daily into fresh butter quenelles, or seasonal Thai produce while maintaining uncompromising standards for specialty imports.

The Chef’s Cuisine is really product-driven. The menu never changes at a single time; a few dishes are altered every couple of weeks depending on the products the restaurant receives and the chef’s own inspiration.

It’s a truly iconic dining experience in the heart of Bangkok, and the restaurant seems intent on maintaining its two Michelin Stars moving forward, perhaps even pushing the boat out further to gain the coveted third star.

About Chef’s Table by Iebua

Chef’s Table by Iebua elevates French fine dining in Bangkok into a multisensory art form. This Michelin-starred French restaurant features an open kitchen that’s designed to immerse guests in the entire experience. Leading the kitchen is Executive Chef Vincent Thierry, whose experience spans some of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred French restaurants in France and Asia.

