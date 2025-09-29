Prosprus LLC Launches AI Solutions to Help SMBs Capture Every Opportunity and Eliminate Missed Calls

Redefining Business Communication with AI

Prosprus’s suite combines three core capabilities into one seamless system:

AI Voice Receptionist (24/7): Answers every call, holds natural conversations, qualifies callers, and books appointments in real time — even after hours.

Answers every call, holds natural conversations, qualifies callers, and books appointments in real time — even after hours. AI SMS Follow-Up & Outreach: Automatically revives cold or missed leads with timely, personalized text campaigns to increase conversions.

Automatically revives cold or missed leads with timely, personalized text campaigns to increase conversions. Live AI Lead Calling (<60 seconds): Instantly calls new leads from channels like Facebook, improving speed-to-lead and boosting appointment rates and return on ad spend.

I started Prosprus because I saw too many businesses losing revenue simply because no one was there to answer the phone,” said Juliana Yorio, Founder & CEO of Prosprus. “AI has the power to change that — our mission is to make sure no business loses a customer because of a missed call or slow response.”

AI Voice Receptionists That Work 24/7

One of Prosprus’s flagship solutions is its AI Voice Receptionist. Unlike traditional reception staff, this system answers calls at any time of day or night, ensuring no opportunity is lost. Beyond simply taking messages, the AI intelligently engages with customers, schedules appointments in real time, and integrates seamlessly with existing systems.

Businesses using this tool have reported up to a 70% reduction in missed calls. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also contributes directly to revenue by ensuring that every inbound inquiry is addressed immediately.

Intelligent SMS Outreach to Revive Leads

Lead nurturing is another area where Prosprus is transforming outcomes. Many businesses struggle to re-engage potential customers who have gone cold. Prosprus’s AI SMS system automatically follows up with these leads, sending timely and relevant messages that significantly increase conversion likelihood.

By automating this process, businesses benefit from consistent communication without the need for dedicated staff. Clients report booking two to three times more appointments compared to relying solely on human follow-up efforts.

Live AI Lead Calling Within 60 Seconds

In addition to voice and SMS solutions, Prosprus offers live AI calling that connects with new leads almost instantly. This is particularly valuable for businesses running digital advertising campaigns, where the speed of response can determine whether a lead converts.

Prosprus’s system calls new Facebook ad leads in under 60 seconds, dramatically improving appointment rates and return on investment. As Yorio explains, “In today’s world, response time is everything. If you don’t respond in under a minute, someone else will. Prosprus ensures you never lose that chance.”

A Founder’s Vision to Eliminate Missed Opportunities

Prosprus was founded by Juliana Yorio, a technology leader who saw firsthand how much revenue small and mid-sized businesses were losing due to missed calls and inefficient follow-ups. Driven by the idea of making enterprise-level AI accessible to everyday businesses, she created a company that combines advanced automation with affordability and adaptability.

“Prosprus was built on the belief that every customer interaction represents an opportunity,” Yorio says. “By combining advanced AI with practical business needs, we’re enabling small and mid-sized companies to operate with the speed, precision, and customer responsiveness once reserved for large enterprises.”

Her leadership as a female founder also distinguishes Prosprus in a field often dominated by larger technology firms. By emphasizing collaboration, Yorio and her team work closely with clients to design bespoke AI solutions that align with specific workflows and growth objectives.

Bespoke AI, Not One-Size-Fits-All

Unlike rigid, off-the-shelf automations, Prosprus tailors each deployment to the client’s workflows and tech stack. The team designs custom call flows, routing logic, and integrations with popular CRMs and booking platforms so the AI operates like an extension of the client’s team, not just another tool.

Measurable Impact for Service-Led Businesses

Early client results and industry benchmarks point to meaningful business outcomes:

Up to 70% reduction in missed calls

in missed calls 2–3× increase in booked appointments versus manual follow-up alone

in booked appointments versus manual follow-up alone Significant savings in staffing costs while improving customer experience

“We cut missed calls by 70% and doubled booked appointments in the first month,” said a residential services client. “It feels like having a professional team on duty 24/7 — without the overhead.”

Built for Growth, Now Welcoming New Clients Nationwide

Prosprus is in a growth phase and actively onboarding clients across home services, medical and dental, wellness and med-spa, real estate, legal, and professional services. Month-to-month options and usage-based minutes make the platform accessible for small teams while supporting mid-market scale.

“We’re not just building software,” Yorio adds. “We’re building long-term partnerships with businesses that want to grow smarter, scale faster, and compete with confidence.”

She concludes, “Our mission is to give small businesses the tools they need to compete — not just survive. With Prosprus, they can operate with the speed and sophistication of much larger companies, without the complexity or cost.”

About Prosprus LLC

Prosprus LLC is a female-founded technology company headquartered in North Carolina with national reach, providing AI-powered communication solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Prosprus helps companies answer every call, follow up automatically, and book more appointments through its 24/7 AI Voice Receptionist, AI SMS Follow-Up & Outreach, Live AI Lead Calling, and bespoke AI integrations.

Learn more at www.prosprusllc.com .

Media Contact

Juliana Yorio

CEO, Founder

Prosprus LLC

Email Address: juliana@prosprusllc.com

Website