Healthy Dogma Announces PetMix Dehydrated Dog Food for Fresh Meals

The Shift Toward Kitchen-Quality Pet Nutrition

In a world filled with pet food options that either rely on excessive processing or are inconveniently fresh, Healthy Dogma’s PetMix stands as a perfect solution combining both quality and convenience. Healthy Dogma, a family-owned business based in Oxford, Michigan, has long been committed to making pet care simpler and more accessible. Their flagship product, PetMix, provides dehydrated dog food made with high-quality ingredients—offering an easy-to-prepare, nutritious alternative to traditional kibble.

Unlike many fresh meal services that ship water-heavy meals, or kibble made with fillers and processed at high heat, PetMix retains its quality while reducing waste. Simply add protein of choice, warm water, and the food doubles in volume, giving your dog a fresh, wholesome meal at home without any hassle.

Dehydrated Dog Food: The Next Big Thing

The concept behind Healthy Dogma’s PetMix is straightforward: provide real food made easy. Pet owners often face a dilemma when choosing between expensive, bulky raw food or kibble that lacks the freshness and flavor dogs deserve. PetMix solves this problem by offering a dehydrated, shelf-stable solution that preserves the taste, texture, and nutrition of a home-prepared meal. It’s a product that nourishes dogs and enhances their meal experience, without the complexities or high cost of frozen meals.

“We believe in feeding dogs the same way we feed our own families—with simple, wholesome, and real ingredients,” says Andrew May, founder of Healthy Dogma. “PetMix bridges the gap between convenience and quality, making it easy for dog owners to provide fresh meals without the cost or effort of traditional options.”

High-Quality Ingredients for Healthier Pets

Healthy Dogma prioritizes clean, natural ingredients that pet parents can trust. The company avoids fillers like wheat, corn, and brewer’s rice, as well as artificial additives. With a focus on Midwest-sourced proteins and small-batch production, each PetMix batch is crafted in their Oxford facility, ensuring the highest quality product for your dog.

“We wanted to create a product that keeps the quality of homemade dog food while making it accessible and simple to prepare,” May adds.

Convenient and Affordable Feeding Solution

One of the standout features of PetMix is its convenience. There’s no need for freezer space or refrigeration, and it eliminates the concern of paying for water-heavy meals that increase delivery costs. PetMix stays shelf-stable until ready to serve, making it a cost-effective alternative to other fresh meal services. Additionally, its dehydrated formula ensures that it lasts longer than traditional wet food, reducing waste.

“The convenience of PetMix is unmatched. I can store it easily, and it takes just minutes to prepare,” says Marc F., a Healthy Dogma customer. “I love that I can give my dog healthy, recognizable ingredients without breaking the bank.”

A Company Built on Family Values

Healthy Dogma’s roots trace back to a family kitchen in Oxford, Michigan, where the company first emerged out of a desire to make homemade dog food more accessible. Today, under new ownership, the company continues to uphold its core values—providing pet owners with products they trust and dogs love. PetMix is more than just a product; it represents a commitment to pet health and happiness, making it easier for families to provide wholesome meals for their furry companions.

“We believe every dog deserves better food—food that’s not only healthy but easy to prepare and affordable,” May concludes. “With PetMix, we’ve found a way to make homemade meals accessible without the extra work or cost.”

Recent Recognition: Healthy Dogma Wins Best Emerging Pet Brand of 2025

In addition to their product innovations, Healthy Dogma has recently been honored with the prestigious Evergreen Award for Best Emerging Pet Brand in the USA for 2025 . This recognition underscores the company’s rapid rise in the pet food industry, highlighting their dedication to offering quality, fresh alternatives that cater to both the needs of pets and their owners. This award affirms the company’s continued commitment to providing wholesome, kitchen-quality pet food solutions.

Healthy Dogma is a family-owned pet food company based in Oxford, Michigan, dedicated to making homemade pet food simple and accessible. With a focus on clean, natural ingredients, Healthy Dogma offers dehydrated dog food, toppers, and supplements that provide the benefits of fresh meals without the cost or storage challenges of other options. The company’s mission is to help dogs stay healthy and be part of the family for as long as possible.

