Spotify Denies Recent Accusation That It Changed Its Terms for Artists

Spotify has publicly addressed misinformation circulating about its terms of use, reassuring users that it has not modified its policies to permit the transfer of rights to artists’ music to third parties. The company’s response was prompted by viral videos from creators who accused Spotify of changing its terms and conditions to take more control of their intellectual property. Spotify issued a public statement this week clarifying that these claims are false and that the updated terms do not affect the distribution rights of artists, podcasters, or authors.

The company explained that the terms actually apply to listeners and are designed to allow Spotify to use user-generated content, such as custom playlist covers, user comments on podcasts, and custom playlist titles. The use of user-generated content is a common practice for many streaming platforms and music services.

The Battle Over Compensation and Control

The music streaming giant continues to face significant criticism regarding its treatment of artists, with many alleging they receive insufficient compensation for their work on the platform. Last year, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Congressman Jamaal Bowman proposed the “Living Wage for Musicians Act,” which aims to increase streaming royalties to one cent per stream. Despite these concerns, Spotify asserts that its payments are improving and that it paid out $10 billion to the music industry in 2024.

What The Author Thinks This incident, while a case of misinformation, highlights the deep-seated distrust between artists and Spotify. The quick virality of the accusation, even though it was false, speaks to a broader fear among creators that platforms are constantly trying to take more control of their intellectual property and exploit their work. Until the industry addresses the core issue of artist compensation in a meaningful way, similar rumors and accusations will continue to surface. The relationship between the platform and its creators will remain contentious, with artists feeling that they are not being fairly compensated for the content that is the lifeblood of the service. This incident is a powerful reminder of that underlying tension.

