MCD Garden Buildings Celebrates 10 Years With Bold Rebrand And 0% Finance Launch

Oct 3, 2025

MCD Garden Buildings has just announced that it has marked its 10th anniversary by unveiling a bold rebrand, as well as launching a customer-friendly 0% finance option. Previously known as MCD Garden Sheds, the rename highlights the company’s growing dedication to providing a range of quality outdoor structures beyond sheds alone.

In the past decade, the company has evolved from a local shed specialist into a premium manufacturer and installer of a wide range of garden buildings, from workshops, summerhouses and gazebos to log cabins, garden offices, and bespoke custom structures. The new name, MCD Garden Buildings, better reflects the entire product portfolio that the company offers, all with the same dedication to craftsmanship, design, and versatility.

The new MCD Garden Buildings brand identity is already being rolled out across the website, in-store, and on their brand vehicles. They aim to help raise awareness that they can help customers with much more than just shed design and installation, encouraging customers to explore their enhanced online catalog.

As part of their milestone celebration, MCD Garden Buildings is introducing a new 0% finance option, available on all orders, with no minimum order value. With this scheme, customers can pay a 25% deposit up front, with the remaining balance paid off over 12 months. This 0% financing offer comes with no hidden fees.

The new offering aims to remove financial barriers and help homeowners make their outdoor building project dreams a reality. By making the investment in high-quality, pressure-treated timber structures more affordable, MCD Garden aims to thank its community for supporting it over the past decade.

Alongside their 0% finance option, MCD Garden Buildings continues to offer free delivery and professional fitting for customers located within 60 miles of its Barnsley headquarters, with competitive delivery and installation costs beyond that range.

About MCD Garden Buildings

Based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, MCD Garden Buildings manufactures and installs a wide range of high-quality outdoor structures, including garden sheds, summer houses, gazebos, storage units, and more. Over its first decade, the company built a reputation for craftsmanship, customer care, and attention to detail. The rebrand and finance launch underscore a bold new chapter in its growth.

For more information about MCD Garden Buildings, use the contact details below.

