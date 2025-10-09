Herbert Financial Group Opens New Office in Orange County, California

Herbert Financial Group, a leading Los Angeles-based tax strategy and financial consulting firm, proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Orange County, California, marking a major milestone in the firm’s continued expansion across the Greater Los Angeles region.

Founded and led by Tania Herbert, a visionary woman entrepreneur and advocate for financial empowerment, Herbert Financial Group built a reputation for helping business owners, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals navigate complex financial landscapes with clarity and confidence.

“Opening our Orange County office represents the next step in our mission to make strategic tax planning accessible to more Californians,” said Tania Herbert, Founder and Managing Partner of Herbert Financial Group. “We’re expanding our footprint while staying true to what sets us apart—our personalized approach, deep expertise, and commitment to helping clients protect and grow their wealth.”

The expansion positions Herbert Financial Group to better serve clients across Los Angeles and Orange County, offering a full suite of tax services in Los Angeles and beyond, including tax mitigation strategies, cost segregation studies, estate planning, and retirement plan design. The firm also continues to be a trusted resource for high-net-worth individuals and crypto investors seeking tailored strategies to manage large capital gains and optimize tax outcomes.

As cryptocurrency wealth grows across California, Herbert Financial Group is proactively assisting new and seasoned investors—particularly crypto millionaires—with structured plans that balance innovation with compliance, ensuring long-term financial sustainability.

With this new Orange County office, Herbert Financial Group reaffirms its commitment to excellence, accessibility, and strategic growth in one of the nation’s most dynamic financial regions. The firm’s ongoing dedication to delivering top-tier tax services in Los Angeles and Orange County further underscores its mission to empower clients through financial strategy, education, and proactive planning.

The new Orange County office marks an exciting step in the expansion of Herbert Financial Group, which already has a busy office in Monrovia, CA. The experienced team offers a wide range of financial services, including business tax accounting, retirement plan design, estate and legacy planning, business advisory services, insurance and asset protection, and tax mitigation strategies.

About Herbert Financial Group

Herbert Financial Group is a full-service tax and financial consulting firm specializing in strategic tax planning, wealth management, and business growth strategies for individuals and companies across Southern California. The firm partners closely with business owners and high-net-worth clients to create tailored financial roadmaps designed to preserve wealth, minimize taxes, and maximize long-term growth. The launch of the new Orange County office demonstrates an ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible tax planning services to California business owners and residents.

