Falcos Launches Free Automation Platform to Simplify Invoicing and Payments

Falcos, a major UK-based SaaS platform connecting CRM, invoicing, and payment systems for SMEs, has announced a major update that now allows users to sign up for free.

Transforming Sales and Finance Processes in Style

Having initially launched last year, the Falcos software-as-a-service (SaaS) package has been revamped to deliver one of the most effective cloud-based invoicing and payment solutions on the market. For free.

The free sign-up process enables small businesses across the UK to make payments, and reduce admin time without integrations or setup fees. This release highlights Falcos’ mission to simplify financial workflows and automated invoicing for SMEs in a diverse range of industries.

Falcos’ SaaS solution seamlessly integrates with platforms like HubSpot, Xero, and Stripe. The power of automation removes the need for manual processes, removes human error, and bridges the gap between teams to eliminate overheads and ultimately boost efficiency of financial processes by up to 90%.

A user-friendly interface allows UK SMEs to tap into the power of faster financial processes with tools like effortless invoice creation, built-in payment solutions, and real-time tracking. Automated billing, customizable templates, and real-time payment monitoring empower businesses by helping them save time while boosting efficiency all while maintaining professional branded documents.

Smooth CRM integrations allow businesses to upgrade their approach to both sales and finance without abandoning their existing systems or infrastructure. Instead, the software funnels pipelines while the Falcos dashboard has a simple yet sophisticated UI that delivers real-time insights.

A desire to keep as many tasks under one system as possible is further highlighted by Falcos Emailing, a feature that natively sends digital invoices from a client’s business email accounts.

Stripe integrations allow provide a secure approach to transactions. Advanced fraud protection keeps all transactions safe while clients can be assured that they are fully PCI-compliant. As well as transactions from the UK, it supports payments from multiple regions and in several major currencies.

Automated invoice generation through HubSpot integrations also includes updated deal stages after invoices have been paid while Xero integrations ensure that all financial matters are flawlessly synced with the company’s CRM, providing a truly all-in-one solution for sales and finance.

Falcos launched with an aspiration to be the market’s leading payment-focused CRM system, empowering businesses with a seamless, cross-departmental workspace. By simplifying communication and collaboration, Falcos already helps over 500 companies operate with greater agility and efficiency.

The new and improved SaaS solution, which is available with immediate effect, will support even more SMEs throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond.

About Falcos

Founded in 2024, Falcos is a UK-based specialist in invoicing and payment software that is delivered as a cloud-based SaaS package. The company’s unwavering passion for solving real problems businesses face through technology and client-first approach exceptional invoicing solutions that streamline operations for foster growth.

For more information, please visit www.falcos.co.uk .