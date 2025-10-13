Netflix to Add Lego, Pictionary, and Tetris Party Games for TV Play

Netflix’s move into gaming, while previously considered an odd pivot for the brand, has found a clear purpose: bringing party games directly to your television that can be played by friends and family using their mobile phones as controllers.

The Interactive Game Lineup

The experience is designed for the living room: users select a game title on their smart TV, and everyone who wants to play connects their phone by scanning a QR code displayed on the screen. The party games will launch with five titles, four of which are based on recognized, popular brands. The lineup includes Lego Party!, a game that supports up to four players and retails for $40 on major consoles. Another is Boggle Party, a super-fast word game where up to eight players race to find the longest word on a jumbled-up grid. For drawing fans, Pictionary: Game Night is based on the classic board game, challenging players to sketch on their phone screens while others quickly guess. The last title from a known franchise is Tetris Time Warp, which lets friends compete across different eras of Tetris, from the 1984 original to the classic Gameboy version. The fifth title is an original, social deduction game called Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends, the goal of which is to identify the “party crasher”—the person who secretly has no idea what everyone else is talking about.

Availability and Competitive Context

Netflix has not yet announced a launch date, only stating that the games will arrive “this holiday season.” These games will be a free add-on for subscribers, though the company did not specify if all subscription tiers are included. The games are expected to be compatible with Netflix’s supported TV devices, which include streaming devices from Amazon, Chromecast, Roku, and Nvidia, as well as smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, and Xumo. This new feature follows a similar announcement made last week by Amazon, which will add 25 easy-to-play titles under the “GameNight” moniker to its Luna service. Amazon’s offering includes games based on Angry Birds, Clue, Exploding Kittens, Ticket to Ride, and an original title featuring Snoop Dogg.

What The Author Thinks Netflix’s shift from solitary mobile gaming to social TV party games is a strategic pivot that recognizes the value of conquering the communal ‘third pillar’ of living room entertainment, alongside movies and TV. By offering high-value, familiar titles like Lego and Pictionary for free and using the ubiquitous smartphone as the controller, Netflix is directly challenging the established casual gaming model popularized by Jackbox and eliminating the need for expensive dedicated console hardware. This move is a smart, low-friction effort to boost user engagement and retention by turning the passive act of streaming into an active, group-friendly social event, ensuring subscribers are less likely to cancel during viewing lulls.

Featured image credit: Grant Davies via Unsplash

