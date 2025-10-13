Colorado-Based Cost Plus TRT Launches to Make Men’s Health Affordable and Transparent

Cost Plus TRT, a new Colorado-based telemedicine company focused on men’s health, today announced the launch of www.costplustrt.com, an online platform offering transparent, low-cost Online Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) and other men’s wellness services.

At a time when many men face rising healthcare costs and limited access to specialized care, Cost Plus TRT is reshaping how men approach hormone health. The company’s goal is straightforward: to help men regain their best selves through affordable, physician-guided TRT, free from hidden fees and inflated pricing.

“Our mission is to make high-quality men’s healthcare accessible to every man,” said Marcus Hansen, CEO of Cost Plus TRT. “That starts by giving men an affordable option that never sacrifices quality care or medication. Testosterone therapy changed my life. It gave me back my energy and confidence, and I wanted to make that same transformation possible for other men. We built Cost Plus TRT so anyone already on TRT can transfer and save money, and men new to therapy can finally start without breaking the bank.

Affordable, All-Inclusive TRT — Just $199 for 3 Months

Cost Plus TRT offers the most affordable testosterone programs in the country. For $199, patients receive everything needed for a full three months of care, including:

An initial provider visit

Testosterone medication (up to 160mg/week)

Injection supplies

Blood testing

Shipping directly to the patient’s door

For men currently taking up to 160mg/week, and spending $99+ per month, this offers a great way to save money, while not being nickel-and-dimed to death.

More Than TRT: A Full Men’s Health Platform

While Testosterone Replacement Therapy is at the company’s core, Cost Plus TRT also provides additional men’s health services such as:

Peptides for recovery and wellness

Erectile dysfunction medications

General hormone optimization and lifestyle support

All services follow the same cost-plus model, meaning patients in the TRT program have access to these medications and pay a very low amount above the cost.

“Many men today are struggling with not feeling like themselves,” added Hansen. “The fatigue, low drive, lack of energy, and mental fog that come with low testosterone can take a real toll on a man’s confidence and mindset. We created Cost Plus TRT to change that. Our providers are men who are on TRT themselves. They understand it on a personal level, not just a medical one. This is care built by men, for men, and proudly based right here in Colorado.”

Cost Plus TRT currently serves patients in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Montana, Washington, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Nebraska, Maine, and Arizona, with additional states to be added soon.

About Cost Plus TRT

Cost Plus TRT is a men’s health telemedicine company based in Colorado, focused on transparency, affordability, and results. The platform specializes in Testosterone Replacement Therapy and other men’s health services, providing licensed provider visits, labs, and medications at cost-plus pricing.

The company’s mission is to provide men with an affordable way to reconnect with themselves—with no hidden fees, no recurring memberships, and no compromise on quality care.