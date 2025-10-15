President Donald Trump received both a Covid vaccine and a flu shot during his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, according to a memo released by the White House physician. The physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, stated that the immunizations and preventive health screenings were given in preparation for the President’s upcoming international travel. The President’s own Center for Disease Control (CDC) has moved away from a broad recommendation for Covid immunization, now requiring individuals to consult with a health care provider in a process known as shared clinical decision-making, though a prescription is not strictly needed.

Unverified ‘Cardiac Age’ Claim

Dr. Barbabella’s memo made a striking and unusual claim about the 79-year-old President’s vitality, noting, without providing any supporting data, that the President’s “cardiac age” is 14 years younger than his chronological age. The physician wrote: “President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health. His cardiac age—a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG—was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.” The President’s visit to Walter Reed on Friday was his second to the complex this year, prompting immediate questions, as his April visit was described by officials as his “annual” examination. President Trump later characterized the second visit as a “semi-annual” exam.

Expert Criticism on Candor and Data

The White House memo, however, was quickly met with skepticism from outside medical experts. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, an interventional cardiologist and CNN medical analyst, stated that the report is “striking in its lack of candor and transparency,” adding, “It also is devoid of any data.” Reiner questioned the highly specific claim about the President’s heart health, saying the AI-derived tool used to calculate heart age “is not a clinically used tool” and may be an “emerging tool” at best. He emphasized that claiming test results are merely “stable” is not the same as saying they are normal, explaining, “I can say that someone’s blood pressure is stable. All that means is the blood pressure hasn’t changed.”

Reiner argued that the White House medical team appears “concerned about something which prompted more elaborate testing today.” He listed the crucial clinical data that was absent from the report: “It is more meaningful right now to understand basic testing to try to understand the president’s cardiovascular health. What is his ejection fraction? Does his heart contract normally? What is his blood pressure? What is his cholesterol? Is there any evidence of a heart attack? Does he have atrial fibrillation?” Reiner also pointed to a persistent public question about the severe bruising that sometimes appears on the President’s right hand, which is often caused by blood thinners, asking, “Explain to us why he has these severe bruises on his hands, which typically are caused by blood thinners. Does he take a blood thinner? These are all, clinically, very meaningful questions, much more meaningful than some AI-derived heart age.”

President Trump, one of the oldest presidents in U.S. history, has faced sustained scrutiny over the regular bruising on his right hand, which he has at times appeared to cover with heavy makeup. The White House physician has previously attributed the bruising to “frequent handshaking” and aspirin use. Over the summer, the White House disclosed that President Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older people that can cause swelling in the legs and had sparked speculation after photos showed swelling in his lower limbs.

Author’s Opinion The White House’s decision to lean heavily on the unsupported, non-clinical metric of a 14-year younger “cardiac age” in its health report is a deliberate attempt to use highly specific, but unverified, data to project an image of exceptional vitality, ultimately fueling public distrust. By prioritizing a marketing narrative over transparent clinical data—omitting vital metrics like cholesterol and blood pressure—the administration ensures that the conversation remains focused on spectacle rather than substance. This strategy makes the health of the oldest serving president a matter of constant, politicized speculation rather than a source of verifiable public assurance.

