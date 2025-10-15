DMR News

Four Organics Debuts at NYC’s PopUp Grocer

Ethan Lin

Oct 15, 2025

New York’s iconic PopUp Grocer welcomes Four Organics on October 10, 2025, just as holiday gift searches surge 20% nationwide. The star? A $21 three-pack of organic lip balms, crafted with just four USDA-certified organic ingredients—coconut oil, beeswax, jojoba oil, and peppermint oil. Non-vegan but bee-friendly, these USA-made balms are the clean beauty gift for stockings, Secret Santa swaps, or self-care gifts this season.

As winter chaps lips from New York to California, Four Organics’ three-pack delivers minty-fresh moisture for just $7 per balm. Handcrafted in small batches, these organic lip balms have won over 15k+ customers. “PopUp Grocer’s curated shelves are the perfect stage for our organic lip balms,” says Megan Thompson, Four Organics spokesperson. “With 40% of shoppers craving natural gifts (Nielsen, 2025), our organic lip balm is a holiday must-have.”

The 3-pack of organic lip balm stays true to the company’s founding principle of simplicity. Each balm is made with just four USDA-certified organic ingredients: coconut oil, beeswax, jojoba oil, and peppermint oil. Entering into PopUp Grocer’s distribution highlights the company’s strategy to scale its reach while staying consistent with its clean beauty identity.

“Shoppers are searching for sustainable, cruelty-free gifts that balance quality and conscience. Our organic lip balm 3-pack was designed to reflect those values, providing something practical, natural, and meaningful,” said Thompson.

The timing comes as holiday spending in wellness and beauty categories continues to grow. Seasonal weather also drives demand for products that help address winter skincare needs, positioning organic lip balm as a versatile gift.

Four Organics began in a New York City apartment, where the founder hand-poured lip balms one at a time. The company has since transitioned to an FDA-certified organic facility while keeping its focus on transparency, sustainability, and minimalism. From ingredient sourcing to packaging, the brand maintains a commitment to cruelty-free practices and recyclable materials.

The PopUp Grocer’s debut underscores how small-batch clean beauty companies are scaling distribution without losing their core values. As consumer awareness around ingredient safety, sustainability, and ethical sourcing grows, brands like Four Organics are positioned to meet expectations in an evolving market.

Looking ahead, the company said it plans to continue building on its mission of delivering simple, effective, and ethical skincare. With organic lip balm as its cornerstone product, Four Organics sees the PopUp Grocer launch as both a milestone and a foundation for further growth.

About Four Organics

Four Organics is a clean beauty brand founded on the principle of simplicity. Its products are made in the USA using only four organic ingredients, creating organic lip balms free from synthetic chemicals and preservatives. The company is committed to sustainability, cruelty-free practices, and recyclable packaging.

Headquartered in Wyoming with operations across the United States, Four Organics has grown from hand-making thousands of lip balms to achieving nationwide distribution. Today, the company continues to expand its clean beauty footprint by offering products that are purposeful, practical, and trusted by customers across the country. Visit www.fourorganics.us

Ethan Lin

