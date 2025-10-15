DMR News

American Data Networks presents a solid and market-trusted channel lineup for Costa Rica

Oct 15, 2025

A new update from American Data Networks looks to revolutionize the TV lineup for Costa Rica by looking at audience analysis to curate a new system that better reflects the country’s true viewing habits. The update strengthens the News and National Channels block and consolidates a complete sports package, using only signals already available in ADN’s offering to improve discoverability and live-viewing experiences.

Key Highlights From The New Lineup

The new curation from American Data introduces some standout highlights and focuses on the channels most frequently sought by viewers. In News and National, ADN will prioritize Telica (Channel 7), Repretel (Channels 6, 11 and 4), Multimedios (Channel 8), and Sinart (Channel 13). International and informational feeds complement these news channels.

For Sports, Costa Rican viewers will get a single package that includes FUTV, TD+ and TD+2, Tigo Sports, ESPN 1-6, TUDN, and Claro Sports, covering both local soccer and international competitions.

Some of the main key highlights from this new lineup include:

  • 10 leading, high-recall channels for news
  • 12 signals for sports
  • A smart variety in entertainment, movies/series, and kids’ content

Making It Easier For Customers To Find What They Want To Watch

For households, a clear and powerful lineup is the main decision point. By gathering the brands Costa Ricans already prefer in one place (national news and live soccer), it makes it easier for customers to find what they want to watch. Less time is spent scrolling through channels trying to locate the right signals, meaning they get to jump right into the action. These changes also improve the broadcast quality for a better live-viewing experience.

“In residential and condominium environments, the choice of provider is often determined by the quality and relevance of the channel lineup. Our proposal was designed to make the customer’s ‘yes’ easier,” said ADN’s commercial team.

In addition to leading channels, ADN maintains a balanced offering in entertainment, movies, and children’s content, with an electronic program guide (EPG) organized to make channel surfing easier during peak viewing hours.

This entire update comes as one of the biggest changes to ADN in recent years, and readers can learn more about it here: https://data.cr/.

About American Data Networks

American Data Networks is an internet service provider that caters to the Costa Rican market. It delivers a diversity of services, including high-speed internet connectivity and digital television. The company offers services to residential and commercial customers across the country and is headquartered in San Jose. It’s one of the largest ISPs in Costa Rica, connecting thousands of homes and companies all over the country.

Ethan Lin

