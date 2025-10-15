DMR News

Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm Attorney Jaehyun Oh Featured as Legal Expert in The Marshall Project’s Guide on Deaths Behind Bars

Oct 15, 2025

Jaehyun Oh, a civil rights attorney at The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, was featured as a legal expert in The Marshall Project’s comprehensive guide titled “After a Death Behind Bars, Families Struggle for Answers. This Guide Can Help,” published on August 6, 2025.

The investigative journalism outlet consulted Oh for her extensive experience representing families who have lost loved ones in correctional facilities. The guide provides crucial information for families navigating the complex aftermath of deaths in prisons and jails, where thousands of people die each year in U.S. custody.

In the article, Oh shared key guidance on preserving evidence and pursuing accountability. “The goal is to put the facility on notice and ask them to preserve any information and materials that might be relevant,” she explained. She also emphasized the importance of early investigation. “The earlier you investigate, the more willing people are to help, and you can’t piece it all together without the records.

Oh clarified the legal standards for wrongful death cases in correctional settings, stressing that proving such claims requires “evidence, whether it’s records, testimony, or witness statements, to show neglect or indifference that led to the death.

She also noted the importance of understanding legal deadlines and how contingency-based firms can assist families with costs, such as arranging private autopsies.

Being featured in The Marshall Project’s guide reflects our firm’s commitment to helping families seek justice and answers during their most difficult times,” said Oh. “Too often, families face silence and bureaucratic obstacles. This guide offers practical tools to navigate this process.

The Marshall Project is a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Their guide represents a significant resource for families dealing with deaths in custody and underscores the importance of legal advocacy in these cases.

About Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP:

The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP is a leading personal injury and civil rights law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence, medical malpractice, and civil rights violations. With decades of experience, the firm has established a strong record of securing justice for clients throughout New York and beyond.

