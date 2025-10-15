Malagurski Cinema Releases New Documentary on Bosnia’s Fragile Peace

A Closer Look at Bosnia’s Post-War Landscape

Killing the Peace offers an in-depth exploration of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s political environment, revealing the hurdles faced by the country in maintaining the peace established by the 1995 Dayton Accords. Featuring archival footage and expert interviews, the film critically examines the tension between local governance and international involvement in the region, shedding light on the ongoing struggles for stability.

“We often hear that the Dayton Agreement brought peace to Bosnia, but nearly thirty years later, it’s clear that the country faces new challenges that require attention,” said Malagurski. “This film seeks to give voice to a range of perspectives and better understand the forces at play in Bosnia’s current political landscape.”

International Influence and Local Governance

The documentary features interviews with key figures in Bosnia’s political scene, including Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska. Dodik’s political influence and approach to the central government are explored within the broader context of Bosnia’s divided political climate. Malagurski emphasizes the importance of understanding different viewpoints in order to grasp the full complexity of the situation.

One key aspect of the film examines the role of external influence on Bosnia’s governance. The Office of the High Representative (OHR), an international body overseeing Bosnia’s post-war reconstruction, is featured in the documentary. The film asks whether international involvement has helped or hindered the country’s path to self-determination.

The Global Implications of Bosnia’s Struggle

“Killing the Peace” does not only focus on Bosnia’s internal politics. It explores the global implications of the country’s ongoing struggles, particularly in light of international policies on conflict resolution and peacebuilding. The documentary encourages viewers to reflect on the long-term impacts of foreign interventions in fragile democracies and the challenges of maintaining lasting peace.

An Independent Voice in Filmmaking

Boris Malagurski is known for his independent documentaries that delve into geopolitical issues with depth and nuance. Killing the Peace is another example of his dedication to telling complex stories from multiple angles, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of current global issues. Malagurski’s previous works, including The Weight of Chains trilogy, have been showcased at prestigious international film festivals and institutions.

“Filmmaking gives me the opportunity to ask difficult questions and explore issues that aren’t always talked about in mainstream media,” said Malagurski. “By financing my projects through public donations, I maintain full editorial independence and can present these stories without outside influence.”



A Call for Awareness and Reflection

The film urges Western audiences to reconsider their understanding of Bosnia and Herzegovina, offering a critical look at the nation’s political structure and the challenges it continues to face. By exploring Bosnia’s past and its delicate present, Killing the Peace underscores the importance of nurturing and protecting peace long after the cessation of conflict.

“Peace is not a one-time achievement,” Malagurski concluded. “It must be continually safeguarded and supported.”

“Killing the Peace” is now available for viewing on YouTube: https://youtu.be/u8EEghwFplk .

About Malagurski Cinema



Malagurski Cinema is an independent film studio founded by director Boris Malagurski. Known for its focus on Southeastern Europe, the studio produces documentaries that examine complex geopolitical topics. With a commitment to editorial independence, Malagurski Cinema provides audiences with thought-provoking insights into global political issues, challenging mainstream narratives and encouraging critical reflection.

Media Contact



Boris Malagurski

Director, Malagurski Cinema

Email: boris@malagurski.com

Facebook: Malagurski

Instagram: @malagurski

X: @malagurski

Website: malagurski.com

Film Link: Killing the Peace – YouTube