HMS Hotel Software Reinvents Global Hospitality with Türkiye’s Cloud Technology Leadership

HMS Hotel Software Inc. is redefining the digital infrastructure of hospitality with an advanced, cloud-powered ecosystem that connects hotel operations worldwide. Established in 2010 by Nurettin Sezer, HMS has become one of Türkiye’s most successful technology exports, providing a unified solution that enhances efficiency, revenue, and data security across the hospitality sector.

Operating from Denizli Technopark’s R&D Center, HMS pioneered Türkiye’s first cloud-based property management system (PMS) and Channel Manager, marking a major step in the country’s tourism technology evolution. Today, HMS systems serve more than 4,000 hotels and institutions globally, consolidating reservations, financial operations, guest relations, and revenue management into one seamless platform.

Driving the Future of Hospitality Technology

The HMS ecosystem consists of interconnected modules such as:

HMS PMS + Channel Manager: Unified management of rates, stock, and OTA availability.

Unified management of rates, stock, and OTA availability. HMS Automated ID Reporting: Integrated compliance with national databases and tourism regulations.

Integrated compliance with national databases and tourism regulations. HMS Site and Widget: Instant website creation and live performance dashboards.

Instant website creation and live performance dashboards. QuestMetric: Guest and staff satisfaction analysis tools.

Guest and staff satisfaction analysis tools. BrokUp: AI-driven automation for invoices, commissions, and transport compliance.

By integrating these solutions, HMS Hotel Software empowers operators to automate repetitive tasks, eliminate manual errors, and accelerate workflows — achieving up to 40% time savings, 30% fewer errors, and 25% higher average revenue.

“Our goal has always been to merge technology with trust,” said Nurettin Sezer, Founder and CEO. “HMS Hotel Software was built not just to manage hotels, but to transform how the entire industry operates — securely, efficiently, and globally.”

Security, Scalability, and Global Reach

Designed to meet international standards, HMS provides bank-level encryption, forensic-grade logging, and full compliance with GDPR, KVKK, and Law No. 5651. Its multi-language interface, mobile accessibility, and 24/7 technical support make it adaptable to diverse operational environments across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

Within the industry, HMS is often referred to as the “bank of the accommodation sector” — a recognition of its precision, reliability, and data integrity.

Innovation with a Global Vision

As artificial intelligence reshapes the future of business, HMS continues to invest in AI-driven pricing, data analytics, and smart hotel integration. The company’s long-term vision focuses on building scalable, intelligent hospitality systems that reflect Türkiye’s growing leadership in tourism technology.

About HMS Hotel Software Inc.

HMS Hotel Software Inc. is a Türkiye-based technology company specializing in cloud-based hotel management systems and automation solutions. Founded in 2010 by Nurettin Sezer, HMS provides innovative software used by 4,000+ properties in 20+ countries, combining digital transformation, data security, and AI-driven performance insights for global hospitality.

For more information, visit: https://www.hmsotel.com/