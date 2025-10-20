DMR News

BitGW Launches Global Ambassador Recruitment Program

ByEthan Lin

Oct 20, 2025

BitGW today announced the official launch of its Global Ambassador Recruitment Program, inviting crypto influencers, content creators, media partners, and community leaders worldwide to join its growing ecosystem —empowering the global growth of Web3 and digital finance.

A New Era of Intelligent Yield: BitGW·GalaxyWell — The Fountain of Liquidity

In the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape, intelligence and sustainability have become the cornerstones of innovation. As a core module of the BitGW Exchange, BitGW-GalaxyWell — “The Fountain of Liquidity,” integrates centralized order-matching efficiency with decentralized AMM (Automated Market Maker) mechanisms. Powered by intelligent yield management and green finance principles, BitGW-GalaxyWell dynamically adjusts liquidity in response to real-time market conditions — optimizing fund allocation, minimizing slippage, and delivering stable, sustainable returns for users.

Global Market Outlook

According to market data, global cryptocurrency trading volume — encompassing both centralized and decentralized platforms — exceeded $9.72 trillion in August 2025. The global DeFi market, valued at $20.48 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $231.19 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.7%. These figures highlight liquidity management as the driving force behind the future of decentralized finance.

Join BitGW’s Global Ambassador Program

The BitGW ambassadors will play a key role in promoting ecosystem growth, community engagement, and brand advocacy — serving as the vital bridge connecting BitGW with the global Web3 movement.

Ambassador Benefits

BitGW stated that global ambassadors will receive a range of exclusive benefits, including:

• Early adopter rewards and long-term revenue-sharing opportunities;

• Continuous USDT incentives through community engagement and promotion;

• Official co-marketing support and exposure across BitGW’s global media channels;

• Verified Ambassador status with personalized referral tools and exclusive privileges;

• Transparent, performance-based reward tiers and partnership opportunities.

“Liquidity is the foundation of DeFi,” said Selena, spokesperson for BitGW. “Through the Global Ambassador Program and our BitGW-GalaxyWell liquidity module, BitGW is building a transparent, intelligent, and sustainable trading ecosystem for the Web3 era.”

For more information about the BitGW Global Ambassador Program, please visit https://www.bitgw.com or join the official Telegram channel @BitGW_Partners.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape.

