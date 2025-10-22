SEC.co Expands Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Services for Heightened Enterprise Protection

SEC.co, a leading cybersecurity and digital defense provider, today announced an expansion of its Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) services. The enhanced offering delivers deeper visibility, faster incident response, and intelligent automation across client endpoints—helping enterprises stay ahead of the growing sophistication of cyberattacks.

“Endpoint security is no longer optional—it’s foundational,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEC.co. “Our enhanced EDR solution integrates advanced behavioral analytics with automated response capabilities, giving companies the ability to identify, contain, and neutralize threats in real time. This evolution reflects our mission to simplify enterprise-grade cybersecurity for every organization, regardless of size or industry.”

Expanded EDR Capabilities

The upgraded platform now includes:

AI-Driven Threat Detection: Continuous behavioral monitoring powered by adaptive machine learning that identifies anomalies beyond signature-based systems.

Continuous behavioral monitoring powered by adaptive machine learning that identifies anomalies beyond signature-based systems. Automated Containment & Remediation: Rapid isolation of compromised endpoints and rollback of malicious changes, reducing dwell time from hours to seconds.

Rapid isolation of compromised endpoints and rollback of malicious changes, reducing dwell time from hours to seconds. Integrated Threat Intelligence: Real-time data ingestion from multiple intelligence feeds ensures proactive defense against emerging global threats.

Real-time data ingestion from multiple intelligence feeds ensures proactive defense against emerging global threats. Forensic & Compliance Reporting: Deep post-incident analytics with full audit trails aligned to SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR and PCI DSS frameworks.

Deep post-incident analytics with full audit trails aligned to SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR and PCI DSS frameworks. 24/7 Managed Response: Dedicated SOC experts provide around-the-clock monitoring and escalation support.

“Security teams need more than alerts—they need actionable intelligence,” said Eric Lamanna, VP of Marketing at SEC.co. “Our EDR service bridges the gap between detection and decision-making. It transforms data noise into operational clarity so IT and compliance leaders can act fast, confidently, and with measurable ROI.”

Value to Clients

SEC.co’s expanded EDR offering provides:

Reduced breach impact via early threat interception.

via early threat interception. Improved network visibility across hybrid and remote work environments.

across hybrid and remote work environments. Faster response times through automation and expert triage.

through automation and expert triage. Regulatory alignment with continuously updated compliance mappings.

“Cyber threats evolve daily, but so does our response,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEC.co. “Our clients expect enterprise-level security that scales with their business. This launch represents a major leap forward in our ability to deliver that peace of mind through speed, visibility, and precision.”

About SEC.co

SEC.co is a cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider dedicated to helping organizations protect digital assets across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. Through advanced technologies, AI-driven monitoring, and human expertise, SEC.co empowers enterprises to stay resilient in an ever-changing threat landscape.