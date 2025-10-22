FlowCell Arc from Hamilton Process Analytics Reduces Complexity in Downstream Processes

Hamilton Bonaduz AG introduces the FlowCell COND 4UPtF Arc, a groundbreaking innovation in process analytics. This new flow-through sensor sets new standards for conductivity measurement in demanding downstream applications within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Thanks to its innovative design, the FlowCell COND 4UPtF Arc features a fully integrated conductivity sensor, delivering higher precision and highly reproducible, accurate results. It also includes a separate temperature sensor that responds fast, enabling quick (< 30 seconds or faster), temperature-compensated conductivity measurements. This process analytics sensor is directly exposed to the medium and not insulated by the sensor shaft. Both response time and accuracy are critical for real-time adjustments and optimal control in downstream processes.

The technology offers linearity across the entire measurement range from 1 to 300,000 μS/cm, allowing precise measurements across a wide range of applications. The sensor is based on a robust four-electrode platinum measurement principle, ensuring exceptional measurement accuracy of +/-3% or better.

Like the classic Conducell sensors, the FlowCell COND 4UPtF Arc features integrated Arc technology, enabling direct communication via Modbus or 4-20 mA. This eliminates the need for external transmitters and significantly simplifies data integration.

“With the FlowCell COND Arc, we are addressing the industry’s increasing demands for accuracy and reliability,” explains Dr. Nilabh Gosh, Product Manager at Hamilton Process Analytics. He adds that the product was specifically developed to ensure low-maintenance and long-term stable applications in downstream processes.

The serialized design significantly minimizes conductivity drift and reduces the need for frequent recalibrations. Full CIP (Clean-in-Place) and SIP (Sterilization-in-Place) compatibility ensures long-lasting performance even under extreme conditions. The sensor is primarily used for in-line measurements in biotechnological and pharmaceutical processes, including chromatography applications, tangential flow filtration, various downstream flow processes, and bioprocess monitoring. It also excels in applications that require fast, accurate, and reliable pH and conductivity measurements.

Thanks to various product variants, optional pH measurement is also available, enabling users to monitor critical process parameters, pH, and conductivity, across a wide range of flow rates.

Top Material and Safety Standards with Compact Design

Hamilton developed the new FlowCell sensors using approved materials that meet regulatory requirements and support various certifications. The compact, hygienic design of the FlowCell COND Arc minimizes hold-up volume and allows easy integration into skid-based chromatography systems. Hamilton thus offers a modular, pre-assembled, and compact technical system for biopharmaceutical purification, with key components installed on the skid. This leads to improved yield, faster batch release, and optimized overall operating costs.