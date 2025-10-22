The Chouraeshkenazi Group Announces New Advances in Forensic Neuropsychopathology

The Visionary Leadership of Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi

In the field of mental health and neuropsychology, few professionals bring the unique combination of military experience, clinical expertise, and academic distinction like Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi. As the founder and CEO of The Chouraeshkenazi Group (TCG), Dr. Chouraeshkenazi is transforming the landscape of psychological care with a focus on veterans, military personnel, and marginalized communities. Her multidisciplinary background as a U.S. Air Force combat veteran, clinical neuropsychometrician, author, and scholar-practitioner informs every facet of the group’s approach to mental health and neurocognitive evaluations.

Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s military experience has deeply influenced her work, particularly when it comes to understanding trauma and cognitive impairments. Her path from national security to forensic neuropsychopathology is both rare and inspiring. By blending rigorous academic training with real-world insights gained from her military service, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi has created a practice that does more than assess; it educates, advocates, and innovates.

TCG’s Unique Approach to Forensic Neuropsychopathology

The Chouraeshkenazi Group is at the forefront of forensic neuropsychopathology, a specialized field that explores brain-behavior relationships within the context of criminal and civil legal systems. This area of study examines cognitive dysfunction, trauma, and malingering, offering a deep understanding of how these factors influence legal outcomes.

TCG’s work goes beyond traditional mental health evaluations, bringing a level of scientific and psychological precision rarely seen in forensic settings. The practice combines clinical neuropsychology, public policy, and military science to offer a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to mental health challenges. Whether assisting veterans with PTSD or consulting on criminal cases involving cognitive assessments, TCG delivers unparalleled expertise in navigating the intersection of brain science, law, and human behavior.

Tailored Mental Health Services for Military Veterans

One of the standout features of The Chouraeshkenazi Group is its dedicated focus on military service members and veterans. Recognizing the unique psychological and cognitive challenges faced by veterans, TCG specializes in trauma-informed care that acknowledges the invisible wounds of military service. From PTSD to traumatic brain injury (TBI), the group offers specialized assessments that not only support the diagnosis but also inform the legal and policy frameworks that shape military mental health care.

Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s firsthand understanding of military life enhances her ability to offer practical, culturally competent solutions to those who have served. By focusing on the emotional and cognitive aftermath of service, TCG empowers veterans to access the care, justice, and understanding they deserve.

Advancing the Field of Forensic Neuropsychopathology

The Chouraeshkenazi Group has received national recognition for its role in advancing forensic neuropsychopathology. Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s book Forensic Neuropsychopathology: Clinical and Medical Insights into Brain-Behavior, Mental Disorders, and the Legal System is helping set new standards in the field. Her pioneering work addresses complex issues like competency evaluations, neurodevelopmental disorders, and criminal responsibility, providing a crucial resource for clinicians and legal professionals. Her ability to bridge clinical expertise with a practical understanding of the law makes TCG an indispensable resource for courts and individuals navigating the legal system.

In 2024, TCG was nominated as Achiever of the Year by U.S. Forces in Business, acknowledging the organization’s excellence and leadership. Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s inclusion on the Top 50 Fearless Leaders list by Women We Admire reflects her ongoing contributions to the mental health field and her commitment to reshaping the future of forensic evaluations.

TCG’s Commitment to Education and Advocacy

Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s academic credentials are unmatched in the field of forensic neuropsychopathology. She holds advanced degrees in clinical psychology, public policy, psychopharmacology, and criminal justice. Additionally, she completed a certificate in Neuroscience and Neuroimaging from Johns Hopkins University, further solidifying her standing as an expert in the field.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi serves as a professor, mentor, and public speaker, committed to educating the next generation of clinicians and policy leaders. Her lectures and workshops continue to inspire students, clinicians, and legal professionals alike, equipping them with the tools to address complex brain-behavior issues and providing an ethical framework for mental health practice.

About The Chouraeshkenazi Group

The Chouraeshkenazi Group (TCG) is a mental health, research, education, and consulting practice founded by Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi. Headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, TCG specializes in neuropsychological and psychological evaluations, forensic consultations, psychoeducational assessments, and psycholegal education. The firm serves a diverse clientele, with a strong focus on military veterans, service members, and marginalized populations. TCG is committed to advancing the fields of forensic neuropsychopathology and clinical neuropsychology through evidence-based research, education, and innovative solutions.

Media Contact:

Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi

CEO & Chief Clinical Neuropsychometrician, The Chouraeshkenazi Group

Email: info@thechouraeshkenazigroup.com

Website: www.thechouraeshkenazigroup.com

LinkedIn: Dr. Monique Chouraeshkenazi

Instagram: @chouraeshkenazi

Twitter: @chouraeshkenazi

Facebook: @chouraeshkenazi