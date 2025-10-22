From Toys to Entertainment for Everyone. GAMIVO Highlights the Success of Gaming

What gaming was like in the past

From the solitary adventures of the past to the interconnected online worlds of today, the evolution of gaming reflects the changing relationship between people and technology. This article explores the key differences between how games were played then and how they are experienced now.

Before the rise of the Internet, gaming was a vastly different experience. While the essence of gaming, the pure joy of play, has remained unchanged, the world around it has evolved dramatically.

Arcades were the first social hubs for gamers. The sense of community was tangible, built around shared machines and face-to-face competition. This spirit of local play extended into the home with split-screen and local co-op modes. Gathering on a couch with friends or making LAN parties was a cornerstone of the gaming experience.

“Before high-speed internet became a household staple, gaming was a more local and personal experience. The way players engaged with games was defined by physical proximity and the limitations of the technology at the time,” observes Marta Wawrzyniak, gaming media specialist at GAMIVO, a store with video games and other digital products.

Gaming of the past was also more about discovery. Finding help, looking for tips, or walkthroughs wasn’t as simple as it is nowadays. Players relied on printed strategy guides, tips from friends, or sheer persistence. This scarcity of information fostered a sense of mystery and discovery. Beating a tough boss or uncovering a secret area felt like a genuine accomplishment because of the amount of work players had to do to complete a level.

How games are played nowadays

Today’s gaming landscape is defined by the internet. Online connectivity has revolutionized how games are made, played, and perceived, creating a vast, interconnected ecosystem. Online multiplayer has mostly replaced local co-op. Gamers can now team up with or compete against players from all over the world, building friendships and rivalries without leaving their rooms.

The most popular video games, like Fortnite and League of Legends, are built around multiplayer features. League of Legends alone has over 150 million active players each month. Moreover, the most popular titles often go beyond the gaming itself, connecting different industries such as music, sport, or art. This means people can interact with games on various levels, including real-life events.

“Modern games are social by nature. They feature voice chats, friend lists, and special apps to keep players connected, even when they’re not actively playing. In-game chats and apps ensure players stay in touch, even during single-player games,” remarks Marta.

Modern technology has also made gaming more accessible than ever. Games can be played on dedicated consoles, PCs, smartphones, and even through cloud streaming services. Thanks to these advancements, mobile gaming surged. The global mobile games market is expected to grow to $163.98 billion by 2030. Newzoo’s Global Games Market Report informs that by 2025, an impressive 83% of gamers worldwide will be playing on mobile devices.

The competitive aspect of gaming has changed dramatically as well. Competitive gaming, from more or less local events, has exploded into a global industry. Esports offers professional players the chance to earn a living through tournaments with massive prize pools and sponsorships.

Even for casual players, competition is a bigger part of the experience. In-game ranking systems are common, encouraging players to constantly improve their skills and climb the ladder, turning everyday matches into competitive endeavors.

The next level of play

From the dimly lit arcades of the past to the sprawling digital worlds of today, the evolution of gaming has been remarkable. While the technology and culture have changed, the fundamental joy of playing remains. The past was defined by local communities and solitary discovery, while the present is characterized by global connectivity and fierce competition. Both eras have offered unique and valid ways to experience the magic of video games, and it’s exciting to imagine what the future of play will hold.

Reports are pretty straightforward: gaming will continue to grow. Newzoo forecasts that the number of players will continue to grow in the coming years. With more and more technological advancements, people might expect a spectacular journey ahead.