Truthology Ltd Announces Human Behaviour Analyst Training for Enhanced Lie Detection in Interviews

Transforming Interview Practices with Advanced Lie Detection Training

Truthology Ltd, led by renowned Human Behaviour Analyst Anto Paroian, is excited to announce a new initiative focused on enhancing interview practices and team management through a deep understanding of human behavior, body language, and micro-expressions, not only in Cyprus, but internationally. Anto’s internationally recognized expertise in deception detection, cross-examination, and verbal and non-verbal communication equips professionals, managers, and organizations with critical tools to improve hiring practices, increase team cohesion, and prevent deception.

Through his extensive career working with individuals in high-stakes environments such as law enforcement, human resources, and legal services, Anto has identified key strategies to detect lies in interviews and workplace interactions. With almost 30 years of experience in the financial industry and having held C-level positions globally, Anto brings a unique perspective to organizational development. His training programs provide actionable insights that go beyond traditional interview techniques.

The Power of Body Language and Micro-Expressions

One of the central pillars of Anto’s methodology is understanding body language and micro-expressions, subtle non-verbal cues that can reveal whether someone is being truthful or deceptive. “Being able to read these signals is critical in today’s fast-paced business world, where first impressions and effective communication play a significant role in hiring and decision-making,” Anto explains.

According to research, nearly 55% of communication is non-verbal, with body language accounting for the majority of that. Studies indicate that 60-80% of people lie during interviews, whether intentionally or unintentionally. This makes it crucial for interviewers to develop the skills to recognize these cues and make informed decisions. By mastering micro-expressions and understanding the nuances of verbal and non-verbal communication, companies can significantly reduce the risk of making poor hires.

Equipping Managers with Leadership and Deception Detection Tools

In addition to improving hiring processes, Anto’s training helps managers lead more effectively by understanding the behavioral patterns within their teams. Learning to detect deception and understand micro-expressions enhances leadership skills, allowing managers to resolve conflicts, build trust, and make better decisions. Through customized training, Anto ensures that professionals gain an intuitive sense of the underlying emotions and motivations driving behavior in both individuals and teams.

“Whether you are conducting interviews or leading a team, the ability to understand human behavior is invaluable,” he adds. “It’s not just about detecting lies, it’s about recognizing the true feelings of your team members and creating an environment where honesty and trust flourish.”

The Impact of Truthology Ltd’s Training on Organizational Success

Truthology Ltd’s approach isn’t just about detecting deception; it’s about creating an atmosphere of transparency and trust in the workplace. By helping professionals and organizations understand human behavior, Anto’s unique and outside the box training empowers them to make better decisions, increase efficiency, and build stronger, more collaborative teams. His work in various industries, including human resources, sales, law enforcement, and legal services, has already made a significant impact, helping clients increase their success rates in both recruitment and team management.

Statistics and Facts on Deception Detection

Incorporating real-world statistics and research into his programs, Anto emphasizes the importance of understanding the dynamics of deception. For instance, research by the University of Massachusetts shows that 60% of people lie at least once during a 10-minute conversation, and studies from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) suggest that a person’s body language can reveal a hidden agenda 60-70% of the time. These insights are integral to the training programs offered by Truthology Ltd, giving clients a scientific foundation to understand and apply these techniques in everyday situations.

About Truthology Ltd

Founded by Anto Paroian, Truthology Ltd is a consultancy specializing in human behavior analysis and deception detection. Anto, a South African-Cypriot Armenian born and raised in Johannesburg, is an internationally recognized expert in non-verbal communication, micro-expressions, verbal and non-verbal communication, and statement analysis. With extensive experience working globally, Anto’s training and mentorship programs help professionals from various industries, such as human resources, law enforcement, and legal services, improve their interview techniques, management skills, and decision-making abilities. Truthology Ltd’s customized training programs empower individuals and organizations to make better, more informed choices in high-stakes situations.

