BAK Battery Launches ENDURO S+ Commercial & Industrial Liquid-Cooled Integrated Cabinet, Building a Safe, Efficient and Flexible Energy Storage System

Since 2024, the global demand for industrial and commercial energy storage has continued to surge, emerging as a new highlight in the energy storage industry. The primary demand for industrial and commercial energy storage is gradually expanding from the initial peak-valley arbitrage to multi-dimensional values such as emergency backup power for industrial and commercial sectors, energy conservation and emission reduction, and reduction of electricity costs.

Against this backdrop, BAK Battery has launched the ENDURO S+ battery storage system for C&I applications. Equipped with self-developed 314Ah high-capacity battery cells, this system boasts a long cycle life of 10,000 times, a high energy density of 190Wh/kg, 2C high power, and a discharge efficiency of over 95%. Moreover, it has passed the needle penetration test, ensuring safety and reliability.

The BAK ENDURO S+ adopts a highly integrated modular design, with a system discharge efficiency of over 92%, a single cabinet capacity of 261kWh, and an occupied area of only 1.3㎡—saving approximately 27% of space compared to traditional double-door cabinets. The system supports flexible capacity expansion and multi-unit parallel connection, enabling up to ten units to be integrated into one system. It is suitable for multiple scenarios such as industrial parks, shopping malls, office buildings, and charging stations. In terms of safety, the system is equipped with multiple fire protection measures and intelligent monitoring, providing multi-stage protection as well as 24/7 remote monitoring to effectively prevent risks.

Meanwhile, the ENDURO S+ features dual functions of emergency response and efficiency enhancement. It supports grid-connected/off-grid modes to ensure uninterrupted power supply for critical equipment. Additionally, through peak shaving, valley filling, and demand management, it helps reduce electricity costs in the long run. With a system lifespan of up to 15 years, the cost can be recovered in 3-4 years, achieving cost reduction and efficiency improvement.

The launch of the BAK ENDURO S+ battery storage system for C&I applications demonstrates its technological and product strength in the energy storage field, providing a safe, efficient, and flexible solution for the market. In the future, BAK will continue to deepen its focus on energy storage application scenarios, respond to changes in demand, and inject new green momentum into the high-quality development of the industry.