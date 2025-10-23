DMR News

Epic Minds Therapy Sets the Standard for Premium ABA Services in North Carolina

Oct 23, 2025

Epic Minds Therapy continues to set the benchmark for excellence in ABA therapy services across North Carolina. Known for its quick intake process, expert team of clinicians, and family-centered care approach, Epic Minds Therapy ensures that every child receives personalized, effective, and compassionate support, all without the long waiting periods many families face elsewhere.

From the first phone call to the start of therapy, Epic Minds Therapy makes the process seamless. Families are guided through intake, scheduling, and insurance coordination with speed and transparency, thanks to an exceptional billing and administrative team that truly understands the system. This efficiency allows children to begin therapy as soon as possible, helping them reach developmental goals faster.

At the heart of Epic Minds Therapy’s success is its team of top-tier BCBAs and RBTs. These professionals bring both expertise and empathy to every session, tailoring interventions that meet each child’s unique needs. Epic Minds Therapy provides in-home, school-based, and telehealth ABA therapy, meeting children where they learn and thrive best—whether in person or virtually. Together, they create meaningful progress for children and peace of mind for families.

