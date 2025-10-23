Sydney Entrepreneur Alexander Munao Drives Explosive Growth with Turo and Chippendale Carshare

In just a few short years, Alexander Munao has taken Chippendale Carshare from a single hatchback parked in the heart of the inner city to one of the fastest-growing independent car rental fleets in Sydney. What began as a side hustle has rapidly accelerated into a 43-car operation with a projected turnover of more than $400,000 AUD per year — a major milestone for a homegrown business competing with industry giants.

At the centre of this growth story is Turo, the global peer-to-peer car sharing platform that has reshaped how Australians rent vehicles.

“Turo has given independent operators like me the power to build a professional rental business without needing a physical storefront or massive overheads,” said Munao. “It’s changed the game.”

A Sydney Car Rental Success Story

Chippendale Carshare is strategically positioned in Sydney’s vibrant inner-city, with vehicles available across Chippendale, Redfern, Surry Hills, Ultimo, Glebe, Broadway, Zetland, Waterloo, Camperdown, Newtown, and Mascot — all just minutes from Sydney CBD and Sydney Airport.

With daily rates starting from $40, the fleet includes everything from compact hatchbacks and sedans to spacious SUVs and 7-seater vehicles, making it a flexible and affordable alternative to traditional car hire.

Locals who don’t need a car full-time and visitors seeking easy, self-service car rentals are driving the platform’s soaring demand.

Technology Meets Local Expertise

Unlike traditional car hire agencies, Chippendale Carshare operates entirely through the Turo app. Guests can browse, book and unlock vehicles with secure keyless entry — no counters, no queues, no paperwork.

Turo handles guest verification, payments, insurance protection, and 24/7 roadside assistance, while Munao focuses on fleet expansion, customer experience, and operational excellence.

“Turo handles the platform and protection,” Munao explained. “I handle the cars and the customer experience. It’s a true partnership. I wouldn’t have scaled to 43 cars this quickly without them.”

Professional Standards, Independent Spirit

Behind the slick technology is a well-oiled operation. Munao has built a system that mirrors major rental companies: GPS tracking, toll management, scheduled cleaning blocks, branded booking portals, and automated fleet reporting through chippocarshare.com.au .

Every vehicle is backed by Turo’s protection plans and roadside assistance, ensuring both peace of mind for guests and operational efficiency for the business.

Leading a New Generation of Mobility Entrepreneurs

Alexander Munao is part of a new wave of Australian mobility entrepreneurs who are leveraging technology platforms like Turo to disrupt and modernize the car rental industry. As Sydney embraces flexible and sustainable transport, peer-to-peer car sharing is rapidly becoming a key part of how the city moves.

“Car ownership in cities is expensive and unnecessary for a lot of people,” Munao said. “Turo gives everyday people access to quality cars when they need them — and gives operators like me the infrastructure to build sustainable businesses.”

About Alexander Munao & Chippendale Carshare

Alexander Munao is the founder and director of Chippendale Carshare Pty Ltd, an independent Sydney car rental business powered by Turo. With a rapidly expanding fleet of 43 vehicles, the company is redefining affordable car rental in Sydney and surrounding suburbs.

For bookings and more information, visit chippocarshare.com.au or find Chippendale Carshare directly on Turo .