Building the malls of tomorrow: Line Investments Partners with H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Mulk International to Deliver Region’s First Mixed-Use Freezone Retail Hub

In a pioneering move that is set to transform Ajman’s economic and lifestyle landscape, H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, LuLu International Holdings Limited through its shopping-malls division — Line Investments & Property LLC — and Mulk International have come together in a joint venture to introduce Mirkaaz Mall, a premier retail destination at the heart of T10 Mirkaaz City.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the recently concluded Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECSR) event, this partnership is set to develop a 2.5 million square-foot mixed-use Freezone and Freehold destination — the first of its kind in the Northern Emirates.

As part of this strategic alliance, Line Investments & Property LLC has entered into a landmark agreement to manage Mirkaaz Mall, the central retail component of the development. Encompassing 400,000 square feet, Mirkaaz Mall is set to redefine the shopping and entertainment landscape of the region, establishing a new standard for retail excellence in the Northern Emirates.

With this partnership, Mirkaaz Mall will be rebranded as: MIRKAAZ MALL BY LULU.

The partnership with Mirkaaz Mall by LuLu lays the foundation for:

Strategic oversight of mall operations, leasing, and marketing performance

Optimization of tenant mix and enhancement of customer-engagement strategies

Implementation of standardized operational frameworks and reporting mechanisms aligned with Line Investments’ best practices

“Ajman is stepping into a new era of growth with Mirkaaz Mall and the surrounding mixed-use development,” said H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Land Department and Ajman Tourism Development Department. “Partnering with LuLu Group, one of the most respected retail names in the world, ensures the project will redefine community living and retail excellence in Ajman.”

“LuLu International Holdings Limited is proud to partner with H. H. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Mulk International on this visionary development that is set to redefine the commercial and lifestyle landscape of the Northern Emirates,” said Mr. Ananth A. V., Chief Operating Officer and Director of LuLu International Holdings Limited. “Our goal is to create a world-class retail and leisure destination that not only elevates the shopping experience but also contributes to the socio-economic growth of Ajman. With Mirkaaz Mall by LuLu, we aim to foster vibrant community spaces, attract global and regional investments, and support the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable development, innovation, and inclusive prosperity.”

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of Mulk International, added: “Our partnership with Line Investments & Property LLC marks a significant step in elevating Mirkaaz Mall’s performance and customer engagement. With their proven track record in mall management and strategic marketing, we look forward to unlocking new growth opportunities and redefining the shopping experience for our community.”

The mall will showcase a thoughtfully curated selection of leading global and regional brands, offering a premium shopping, dining, and entertainment experience tailored to appeal to both local residents and international visitors.

Through this partnership, Line Investments & Property L.L.C. reaffirms its leadership in retail real-estate innovation — continuously driving excellence through technology, sustainability, and a steadfast focus on customer experience.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, LuLu International Holdings Limited is a global conglomerate with diverse operations across retail, shopping-mall asset management, real estate, manufacturing, and hospitality. Through its real-estate division, Line Investments & Property, LIHL oversees a dynamic portfolio of shopping malls across the GCC and Asia. The group is recognized for its ability to unlock asset potential through innovative leasing, operational excellence, and value-driven transformation.

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping-mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi-based LuLu International Holdings Limited, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise takes projects from concept stage through sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping-mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

