Rivian to Lay Off 600 Employees in Third Workforce Reduction This Year

ByHilary Ong

Oct 25, 2025

Rivian is cutting approximately 600 jobs, or about 4% of its total workforce, marking its third round of layoffs in 2025, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The electric vehicle maker previously reduced staff in June and September, targeting its manufacturing and commercial teams.

Rivian declined to specify which departments are affected in this latest round, but the cuts continue a pattern of operational restructuring as the company works to balance costs while scaling production.

The layoffs follow a year of strategic adjustments across Rivian’s operations, including earlier job reductions meant to streamline manufacturing and prepare for upcoming vehicle launches.

The company is currently focused on the R2 SUV, its first mass-market electric model, which is scheduled to debut in 2026. Rivian plans to produce up to 150,000 units annually at its Normal, Illinois factory, and recently began construction on a new facility outside Atlanta to support future production.

Executives have described the R2 as a critical vehicle for Rivian’s long-term profitability and competitiveness against larger EV manufacturers.

Until the R2 arrives, Rivian continues to face slower sales for its existing vehicles. The company’s current delivery outlook suggests that total sales by the end of 2025 could fall around 16% compared with last year.

Rivian’s efforts to expand production and improve cost efficiency come amid intensifying EV market competition and a challenging macroeconomic environment for electric vehicle startups.

Featured image credits: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

