VETx Houston: Veterans Empower Digital and Wellness Innovation

VETx Houston Advances as a Veteran-Led Experience

Open Eye Media LLC, in collaboration with veteran organizers across Texas, announced that its signature event, VETx Houston, will move forward on November 8–9, 2025. The event continues despite the postponement of the U.S. Navy Fleet Week Houston, reaffirming the commitment of Houston’s veteran community to unity, creativity, and mental wellness.

Originally planned as part of Fleet Week programming, VETx Houston, formerly known as the Creator Space and Self-Care Pavilion, will now stand as an independent, veteran-led initiative. Designed to uplift active-duty personnel, veterans, and military families, the event provides an inclusive platform for digital growth, wellness, and connection.

“We fully support the decision to postpone Fleet Week,” said Chris Fahey, veteran advocate and VETx Houston organizer. “The veteran community remains dedicated to ensuring that service members and their families still have an opportunity to gather, grow, and celebrate the power of connection and resilience.”

Redefining Veteran Empowerment in Houston

VETx Houston represents more than an event, it is a community mission. The two-day program merges digital innovation with wellness advocacy, bridging the transition between military experience and the creative economy. By integrating media training, personal storytelling, and mindfulness initiatives, the event offers participants tools to thrive both professionally and personally.

“Our mission has never been about ships in the harbor, it’s about the 300,000 veterans in the Greater Houston Area who have dedicated their lives to service,” said Wes Lewison IX, VETx Houston co-organizer and CEO of Open Eye Media LLC. “VETx Houston exists to honor and empower veterans, to keep them moving forward with purpose. Continuing this event is a natural extension of what veterans do best: adapt, overcome, and deliver.”

This emphasis on empowerment reflects Open Eye Media’s broader mission to provide accessible, innovative media solutions that amplify underrepresented voices. Through VETx Houston, the company extends its community impact beyond marketing services and into meaningful cultural engagement.

Digital Innovation Meets Wellness Advocacy

VETx Houston will feature two integrated tracks: Creator Space and Self-Care Sanctuary, each addressing essential aspects of veteran development.

The Creator Space will serve as a hands-on hub for digital content creation, collaboration, and mentorship. Participants will gain access to tools and guidance from experienced filmmakers, social media strategists, and military influencers, enabling them to produce professional-level content and explore digital entrepreneurship.

Simultaneously, the Self-Care Sanctuary will provide a restorative environment focused on mental wellness and resilience. Veterans and first responders will have access to mindfulness workshops, guided meditation sessions, and resources that promote holistic health.

Erik Anderson, event organizer and volunteer, emphasized the importance of the initiative: “I’m not in this line of work for myself, it’s about lifting up the military and veteran community that shaped me. Moments like this remind us why we serve: to adapt, connect, and build a stronger future together.”

The weekend will conclude with the Military & Veteran Comedy Show, an evening performance featuring veteran comedians celebrating shared experiences through humor and storytelling.

Building Partnerships for Impact

As VETx Houston progresses independently of Fleet Week, organizers are inviting new sponsors and partners to join the initiative. The event offers organizations a rare opportunity to connect with a highly engaged community through meaningful collaboration.

“The decision by our veteran organizers to move forward reflects one of the defining values of the military, resilience,” said Lewison. “For sponsors, this isn’t just an event; it’s a chance to connect authentically with a community built on integrity, creativity, and service.”

Sponsorship packages include naming rights, premium branding opportunities, and digital media exposure. Corporate partners are encouraged to align their brands with a mission that demonstrates real-world impact and support for veterans transitioning into civilian life and entrepreneurship.

Continuing the Mission Beyond the Event

While VETx Houston 2025 serves as a focal point, its mission extends far beyond the two-day experience. Through Open Eye Media’s veteran-led initiatives, participants will have continued access to mentorship, digital resources, and opportunities for collaboration. The organization’s long-term vision includes developing a national model that replicates the VETx framework across other regions.

“Every challenge we face becomes an opportunity to innovate,” said Lewison. “What we’re building in Houston is more than an event, it’s a movement that equips veterans with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

With registration opening in early 2025, VETx Houston is positioned to serve as one of the year’s most significant veteran empowerment gatherings, representing resilience, innovation, and community in action.

About Open Eye Media LLC

Open Eye Media LLC is a veteran-owned, white-label media company specializing in content creation, digital marketing, and storytelling for small businesses and organizations. Founded by Wesley Lewison IX, a former U.S. Navy marketing leader, the company empowers clients with accessible, high-quality marketing solutions designed to elevate brand visibility and impact. Through events like VETx Houston, Open Eye Media continues its mission to support veteran empowerment and community development. For more information, visit openeye.media .

Media Contact

Chris Fahey

VETx Houston Organizer

Email: chris.fahey@stoneriverrecoverycenter.com

Phone: +1 (832) 989-3616 (Houston)

Website: openeye.media

Instagram: @that_one_dude_wes

Podcast: All My Friends Are Cooler Than Me