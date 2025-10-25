RAPIDE Announces Launch of Singapore’s First Clinician Led Recovery and Performance Atelier

Introduction to RAPIDE A Fusion of Medical Science and Wellness Luxury

RAPIDE, Singapore’s first clinician-led recovery and performance atelier, is redefining the wellness landscape by bridging medical precision with luxury recovery services. Located at 22 Martin Road, RAPIDE is poised to set a new standard in the health and wellness industry, offering a unique environment where evidence-based recovery and high-end treatments converge.

Founded by physiotherapy leader John Abraham and renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gowreeson Thvendran, RAPIDE is a part of Rapid Enterprise Holdings. It offers an advanced approach to wellness, blending physiotherapy, Pilates, and regenerative recovery therapies designed to accelerate recovery and extend healthspan. In an industry often muddled by unverified wellness concepts, RAPIDE stands as a beacon of clinical credibility, setting the bar for scientifically backed recovery methods.

The Founders’ Vision Merging Expertise with Aesthetics

The visionary collaboration between John Abraham and Dr. Gowreeson Thvendran brings together two complementary forces: clinical precision and medical expertise. Abraham, having founded Singapore’s largest physiotherapy network, Rapid Physiocare, is an expert in functional recovery and rehabilitation. Dr. Thvendran, an orthopedic surgeon, adds unmatched knowledge in musculoskeletal health and recovery techniques. Together, they created RAPIDE to provide a luxurious space where patients receive world-class recovery services under expert care.

“RAPIDE was created to prove that performance truly begins with recovery. Our goal is to extend healthspan by bringing medical precision into the wellness experience,” said John Abraham, Founder and CEO of RAPIDE.

State-of-the-Art Facilities for Precision Recovery

RAPIDE’s flagship atelier is located in a serene and luxurious setting designed for optimal wellness. The facility combines cutting-edge recovery modalities, including contrast therapy, red light therapy, cryotherapy, compression systems, and scientifically designed recovery programs. These services are all integrated into a holistic system that addresses physical recovery, mental well-being, and long-term vitality.

The use of contrast therapy and red light therapy, combined with advanced cryotherapy and compression systems, is part of RAPIDE’s comprehensive approach to recovery. These therapies are tailored to the unique needs of each client, whether they are high-performing athletes, executives, or anyone seeking to restore energy and resilience.

RAPIDE’s Role in Wellness Innovation

RAPIDE represents the future of wellness, blending clinical science with luxury treatments. Its primary focus is not just relaxation but measurable recovery outcomes that optimize performance, longevity, and health. The atelier’s approach is grounded in evidence, with each treatment designed under the guidance of physiotherapists, orthopedic surgeons, and movement specialists.

Unlike most wellness studios that focus on general relaxation, RAPIDE focuses on helping clients achieve tangible recovery results. Its integrated ecosystem of physiotherapy, Pilates, and regenerative therapies makes it a pioneering wellness destination for those seeking optimal health and performance.

Industry Recognition and Global Impact

RAPIDE’s groundbreaking approach to wellness has already earned significant recognition. The founders have been featured in prominent publications such as Business Insider, CNA, and EIN Presswire for their innovative work in redefining recovery. Furthermore, RAPIDE has been identified as one of Asia’s most anticipated wellness destinations for 2025, positioning itself as a leader in the industry.

RAPIDE’s clinical excellence also extends beyond its Singaporean flagship. With a focus on delivering globally recognized services, the brand continues to gain attention from wellness and recovery experts worldwide.

Testimonies of Transformation

Clients of RAPIDE speak highly of their experiences, citing transformative results that go beyond physical recovery. “After years of chronic back pain and burnout, RAPIDE’s clinician-led recovery sessions transformed not just my physical health but my energy and focus,” shared A.M., a corporate executive from Singapore. “The integration of physiotherapy, red-light therapy, and guided cold-heat contrast was life-changing. It’s truly a wellness experience driven by science.”

Athletes, such as triathlete J.L., have also praised RAPIDE for its precision recovery methods. “I’ve tried multiple recovery studios, but none match the precision and results of RAPIDE. Their physiotherapists and movement specialists understood my injuries in depth and built a complete program that took me from post-surgery to peak performance.”

RAPIDE’s Commitment to Innovation and Healthspan

As RAPIDE prepares for its official launch in November 2025, the founders remain committed to setting a new benchmark for evidence-based wellness. With a focus on extending healthspan and enhancing recovery, RAPIDE is revolutionizing the way wellness and recovery are perceived. The atelier’s luxurious ambiance, clinical credibility, and integrated treatments are poised to become a global model for recovery excellence.

About RAPIDE

RAPIDE is Singapore’s first clinician-led recovery and performance atelier, founded by John Abraham and Dr. Gowreeson Thvendran. Located at 22 Martin Road, the atelier integrates physiotherapy, Pilates, and advanced recovery modalities, offering a luxury wellness experience designed to accelerate recovery and extend healthspan. RAPIDE’s mission is to redefine wellness by blending medical precision with modern luxury, providing a sanctuary for high-performing individuals, athletes, and executives seeking long-term vitality and resilience.

