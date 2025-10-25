Bahamas Dream Tours and Charters Announces Customizable Private Boat Experiences in Nassau

A Love Story on the Water

Founded by husband-and-wife captains Greg and Monique Hashimoto, Bahamas Dream Tours began as a love story on the turquoise waters of Nassau and evolved into a mission to share that magic with others.

Their philosophy says it all: “Sea More. Do More. Catch More.” Each charter lets guests design their own day , from reef fishing and snorkeling to island-hopping, swimming with pigs, or relaxing at a floating bar with an ice cold daiquiri.



Meet the Experts

A single father with a heart as vast as the ocean, Captain Ken brings both skill and soul to every voyage. With an easygoing smile and genuine passion for the sea, he doesn’t just guide guests—he dives right in, often jumping overboard to lend a hand or make first-time snorkelers feel at ease. Known for his patience, humor, and storytelling, ken creates an atmosphere where fun and confidence flow as freely as the waves. His upbeat energy, perfectly curated island playlist, and captivating harbour tours—featuring the celebrity homes of stars like Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and other A-listers—make every trip unforgettable.

brings both skill and soul to every voyage. With an easygoing smile and genuine passion for the sea, he doesn’t just guide guests—he dives right in, often jumping overboard to lend a hand or make first-time snorkelers feel at ease. Known for his patience, humor, and storytelling, creates an atmosphere where fun and confidence flow as freely as the waves. His upbeat energy, perfectly curated island playlist, and captivating harbour tours—featuring the celebrity homes of stars like Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and other A-listers—make every trip unforgettable. With over 30 years of experience navigating Bahamian waters, Captain Bollo is a seasoned seaman and proud family man. He’s the captain in charge of Corvis, the sister boat to Sea Dreams ( matching twin boats) and knows these waters like the back of his hand. From hidden coves to secret fishing spots, he always seems to know just where the action is. Guests love his calm confidence, storytelling, and easy smile , the perfect blend of professionalism and island charm.

is a seasoned seaman and proud family man. He’s the captain in charge of Corvis, the sister boat to Sea Dreams ( matching twin boats) and knows these waters like the back of his hand. From hidden coves to secret fishing spots, he always seems to know just where the action is. Guests love his calm confidence, storytelling, and easy smile , the perfect blend of professionalism and island charm. With over 40 years of experience fishing across The Bahamas, Chris has worked with many of the top charter companies and earned a reputation as one of the best in the business. He has an uncanny knack for finding where the big ones are running and knows exactly how to bring them in. Highly skilled and deeply knowledgeable, Chris is one of the most sought-after mates in the islands — and we feel truly fortunate to have him on our team. From scouting the best reefs to keeping fresh bait ready, he brings precision, passion, and a lifetime of experience to every trip.

A Truly Custom Experience

Unlike large tour operators with rigid schedules, Bahamas Dream Tours gives guests the freedom to build their own itinerary. Combine activities, choose your pace, and decide where your day goes. Whether snorkeling with turtles, enjoying fresh conch salad on a hidden beach, or visiting local restaurants loved by Bahamians , the adventure is yours to shape.

Twin 34‑foot Intrepid boats are available for larger groups, tandem fishing tournaments, or multi-boat parties , complete with a trophy to take home for any fishing competition! Add fishing, beach picnics, piglet encounters, or reef exploration , all in one day.

Authentic Island Flavors

Local favorite Sammy, a conch diver and chef, brings the true taste of the Bahamas straight to your beachside table. Watch as he prepares fresh conch salad , a zesty mix of lime, orange, and spice , right before your eyes. It’s island authenticity at its finest.

Signature Tours You’ll Love , Around Nassau

Mix & Match Your Dream Day , Combine any of these experiences for the ultimate personalized adventure.

Piggy Pocket Adventure – Meet the famous swimming pigs and enjoy a one-of-a-kind piglet encounter. Then slide down floating slide, strike a pose on a beach, swing in the water, or relax in the floating gazebo , perfect for photos and video clips of your unforgettable day in paradise.

Explore Gilligan’s Island – Visit one of the most photographed islands in the world, known for its untouched beauty and calm, turquoise waters. Wander along the shoreline to find your own coral treasures washed ashore after a storm , a keepsake from paradise that’s truly your own.

Secluded Hidden Gem / Beach Barbecue – Escape to a private beach known only to locals, where the crew will prepare a simple, delicious grilled lunch of cheeseburgers, or hotdogs right on the sand. It’s a laid-back, toes-in-the-sand experience , the perfect way to unwind, eat well, and soak up the real island life.

Turtles & Coral Reefs Snorkeling – Discover vibrant coral gardens and swim alongside friendly sea turtles in crystal-clear turquoise waters. Perfect for families, beginners, or avid snorkelers looking for the best marine life the Bahamas has to offer.

Floating Bars & Beachfront Restaurants (Rose Island Edition) – Cruise to Rose Island, one of Nassau’s most beloved cays, where you can sip a daiquiri at a floating tiki bar or enjoy authentic Bahamian dishes at Goodie’s or Footprints , two beachfront favorites known for fresh seafood, island vibes, and turquoise views that stretch for miles.

Reef & Deep‑Sea Combo – Fish for snapper or mahi, then unwind on a secluded beach for a freshly prepared conch salad lunch.

Twin‑Boat Fishing Tournament – Take out both Sea Dreams and Corvis for friendly competition , and win the Bahamas Dream Tours trophy to take home!

Romance on the Sea – Experience pure island romance with a harbour tour while sipping champagne, then enjoy dinner for two at the famous Poop Deck waterfront restaurant, or let the crew create a private picnic on a secluded beach for two. To make it extra special, you can even send or find a surprise “Message in a Bottle” , a signature Bahamas Dream Tours touch for proposals, anniversaries, or heartfelt surprises.

Book Your Dream

Bahamas Dream Tours & Charters makes planning simple: no deposit, no crowds, and direct hotel dock pick-ups. Every trip is private and tailored to your wishes.

Chat on WhatsApp

Visit Website

Facebook

Google Reviews



“Every dream starts with a plan , let’s plan yours, one wave at a time.”, Greg & Monique Hashimoto

About Bahamas Dream Tours & Charters

Locally owned and operated in Nassau, Bahamas Dream Tours & Charters specializes in private, customizable boat tours that highlight the authentic beauty of the Bahamas. With over a century of combined experience, the crew blends local expertise, genuine hospitality, and a spirit of adventure to create unforgettable island experiences.

Media Contact

Monique & Greg Hashimoto

Bahamas Dream Tours & Charters

Email: seadreams242@gmail.com

Bahamas Dream Tours Website

Facebook

TripAdvisor Reviews

YouTube Link