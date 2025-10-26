Instagram Adds Meta AI Editing Tools Directly to Stories

Meta is rolling out new AI-powered photo and video editing tools directly inside Instagram Stories, giving users the ability to add, remove, or modify elements in images and videos simply by typing text prompts. The update marks a significant expansion of Meta’s image editing features, which were previously limited to interactions through the Meta AI chatbot.

The new tools are available in the “Restyle” menu found under the paintbrush icon at the top of the Stories creation screen. Users can enter prompts to describe specific edits—such as changing hair color, adding accessories, or altering backgrounds—or choose from preset visual effects.

Meta says examples include asking the AI to add a crown, insert a sunset, or transform an outfit. For videos, users can apply dynamic effects like falling snow or flames, expanding the creative possibilities for short-form storytelling.

By integrating text-based editing directly into Instagram’s interface, Meta aims to make AI-assisted creation more accessible. Rather than relying on standalone chatbot commands, users can now generate, modify, and restyle media within Stories in real time.

The tools combine object detection and generative AI, allowing edits that look more natural compared to traditional filters. This aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of embedding AI features into its most popular apps to drive engagement and compete with creative platforms like TikTok and Snapchat.

When users apply AI edits, they automatically agree to Meta’s AI Terms of Service, which authorize the company to analyze uploaded media—including facial features—to “summarize image contents, modify images, and generate new content based on the image.”

The terms clarify that Meta’s AI may process images for content understanding, which has raised privacy and data handling questions among some users and regulators.

Ongoing Expansion of Meta’s AI Features

Meta continues to expand its suite of AI features across apps. The company was recently seen testing a “Write with Meta AI” prompt to help users craft witty comments, and it launched a new AI-generated video feed called “Vibes” in the Meta AI app last month.

According to Similarweb, the Meta AI app’s daily active users on iOS and Android grew from about 775,000 to 2.7 million between mid-September and mid-October, suggesting rising engagement with its generative tools.

To address parental concerns, Meta also introduced new supervision controls that allow parents to disable AI chat interactions and monitor topics discussed between teenagers and Meta’s chatbot.

