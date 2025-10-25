Vjolca Capri Launches Total Wellness Clinic to Transform Lives of Adolescents and Young Adults

Vjolca Capri Introduces Total Wellness Clinic for Transformative Healing

Vjolca Capri, a clinical therapist with over 23 years of experience, has launched Total Wellness Clinic, a practice dedicated to providing integrative mental health services for adolescents and young adults. With a focus on trauma recovery, self-development, and cross-cultural understanding, the clinic aims to foster healthier lives through innovative therapies that prioritize emotional well-being and sustainable healing.

Commitment to Empowerment



As the founder of the clinic, Vjolca’s mission is deeply rooted in her personal experiences and extensive academic background. Having grown up navigating two cultures, Vjolca embodies the challenges faced by many of her clients, particularly those struggling to reconcile competing cultural and political landscapes. This perspective allows her to connect with her patients in a way that fosters trust, understanding, and personal growth.

Vjolca’s professional journey began in the early 2000s with research into the psychological impacts of significant societal events, such as the HIV epidemic, experiences of parenthood, child abuse, the trauma of war, and the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her studies focused on identity development in cross-cultural populations, a subject she has explored in-depth through scientific papers. In addition to her extensive research, Vjolca founded The Bismillah Institute, providing culturally sensitive mental health care to Florida and Minnesota communities. The launch of Total Wellness Clinic is a natural progression of her lifelong commitment to healing and transformation.

Therapies Designed for Accelerated Healing



What sets Total Wellness Clinic apart from other mental health practices is its commitment to Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) and Integrative Health practices. These therapies are designed to process trauma and stimulate faster healing compared to traditional medication-based treatments. By utilizing techniques such as Trauma-Focused Therapy, Vjolca ensures that each patient receives a customized treatment plan designed to address their specific needs.

“Trauma does not have to define who you are, and healing can happen faster than most people realize,” said Vjolca Capri, founder of Total Wellness Clinic. “It’s about using the right tools, the right environment, and the right support to help people step into their most authentic selves.”

Holistic Approach to Healing



The clinic’s services are built around a holistic approach that combines psychotherapy, mental health coaching, and wellness practices to restore balance and promote self-growth. Whether it’s coping with anxiety, grief, or navigating the complexities of identity, Vjolca offers a range of strategies to help clients build resilience and strength. The emphasis on creating a compassionate space for healing, rather than just symptom management, is a cornerstone of Total Wellness Clinic’s philosophy.

In addition to individual therapy, the clinic offers specialized programs for adolescents and young adults dealing with stressors unique to their age group. With a tailored approach, Vjolca and her team aim to help clients gain self-empowerment and discover their full potential.

Recognition of Excellence

In September 2025, Vjolca Capri was named the Best Trauma-Focused Therapist in Florida of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This recognition highlights her exceptional skill, dedication, and innovative approach to trauma therapy, underscoring her role as a leader in the field of mental health. The award celebrates her ability to integrate Accelerated Resolution Therapy and culturally sensitive practices into her work, helping countless individuals overcome trauma and rebuild their lives.

A Personalized, Compassionate Experience



Vjolca’s clients describe her as a charismatic and compassionate guide, who offers gentle coaching through the toughest of times. Her ability to provide a safe and empathetic space for individuals to work through their darkest moments is a key element of the clinic’s success. As Vjolca explains, her goal is not just to provide therapy but to help individuals rediscover their power, achieve greater self-awareness, and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

About Vjolca Capri



Vjolca Capri is a clinical therapist and the founder of Total Wellness Clinic. With over two decades of experience in trauma-focused therapy, she is committed to helping adolescents and young adults navigate mental health challenges through a compassionate, culturally sensitive, and integrative approach. Vjolca holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology from Florida International University, with post-Master’s training from prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and UC Berkeley.

Vjolca has earned recognition for her contributions to mental health care, particularly in her research on trauma and identity development. She is known for her ability to create a welcoming space for individuals seeking healing and self-discovery.

Media Contact

Vjolca Capri

Founder, Total Wellness Clinic

Email: info@totalwellness.clinic

Website: Total Wellness Clinic

TikTok: @vjolcacapri_lmhc

Instagram: @vjolcacapri