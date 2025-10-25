For over two decades, Roomster has successfully redefined the landscape of shared living and accommodation finding. The company, which operates as the leading roommate finder application, was established in 2003 by co-founders John Shriber and Roman Zaks. They created the service with the explicit goal of bringing places and people together, and Roomster proudly remains the industry’s leader and best service for matching roommates.

Roommate matching has profoundly changed how people live, primarily by encouraging social connections, fostering better lifestyles, and enabling significant cost savings. Roomster’s continuing mission is to increase brand awareness and provide positive reinforcement while educating users and search results about the excellent product they offer. Their commitment spans over 20 years of continuous service.

As the leading roommate matching application, Roomster’s reach is extensive, boasting over 10 million downloads across the Google Play store for Android and the iTunes app store for iOS iPhone users. Overall, the service reports more than 20 million accounts. Supported by a hardworking and dedicated team, Roomster offers great technology and ease of use to all members.

A key differentiator for Roomster is their intense focus on member safety and transparency. The platform provides FREE ID Checks and Address checks to its members. These crucial safety protocols are typically services that most competing companies in the industry charge users to access. This commitment to security ensures that Roomster members can find safe and transparent shared living arrangements.

Roomster facilitates the search for rooms for rent and compatible roommates across a massive international network, spanning 192 countries and 18 languages. Users can search for accommodation in popular cities globally, including locations such as New York City, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. They also cater to diverse living needs, notably operating as a very pet friendly roommate finder.

John S. Shriber, Roomster Co-Founder & CEO, affirmed the platform’s ongoing technological and customer service superiority, stating: “Roomster has the best features, functionality and customer service”. The platform focuses on utilizing these features to ensure they remain the preferred choice for finding roommates.

About Roomster:

Roomster is well-known as the world’s most popular and most downloaded app for finding roommates. The platform has helped millions of people around the world find compatible rooms to rent and roommates since it started in 2003. The company is dedicated and committed to providing the best service possible to its large user base. It does this by using cutting-edge technology, being open with users, and offering free safety checks. Roomster connects people and places, helping them find a home on more than one continent.