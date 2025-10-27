TOZO Launches Open X2 Pro: The AI-Powered Smart Earbuds Redefining Intelligent Listening

Innovative audio technology brand TOZO officially announces the launch of its latest flagship product, the TOZO Open X2 Pro, an AI-powered smart earbud that combines superior acoustics, real-time translation, and gesture control to deliver an entirely new listening experience. Designed for professionals, travelers, and music lovers alike, the Open X2 Pro represents TOZO’s vision of blending intelligent technology with human-centered design.

Smarter Sound. Smarter Connection.

The TOZO Open X2 Pro goes beyond traditional wireless earbuds. Equipped with AI real-time translation, head-tracking spatial audio, and adaptive EQ, it personalizes every sound to match the user’s environment. Through the TOZO Companion App, users can access Personal EQ tuning, multi-language control, and find-my-earbud functions—all within a single seamless interface.

“Technology should adapt to people, not the other way around,” said the TOZO Product Team. “The Open X2 Pro reflects our belief that sound can be both intelligent and emotional. It listens, learns, and evolves with you.”

Engineered for Everyday Freedom

Built with comfort and precision, the Open X2 Pro features a dual-axis rotating earhook for a secure fit in any setting—whether working, commuting, or exercising. Its Hi-Res Audio certification ensures pure sound reproduction, while advanced beamforming noise cancellation keeps communication crystal-clear. With up to 10 hours of playback and IPX7 water resistance, the earbuds are made for real life—active, dynamic, and always connected.

Key Features of the TOZO Open X2 Pro

AI Real-Time Translation – Communicate freely in 10+ languages

Head-Tracking Spatial Audio – 3D immersive sound that moves with you

Adaptive Personal EQ – Tailored acoustics that adjust to your hearing profile

Gesture & Motion Control – Change tracks or adjust volume with a tilt or nod

10-Hour Battery Life – Reliable all-day performance

IPX7 Waterproof – Sweatproof and ready for any weather

TOZO Companion App Integration – Full control over sound, translation, and location

Lightweight & Ergonomic Design – Engineered for comfort and style

TOZO’ s Mission

Since its founding, TOZO has been committed to making premium smart audio accessible to everyone. The company’s design philosophy centers around clarity, intelligence, and user empowerment, integrating AI with daily life in meaningful ways. TOZO continues to build partnerships with international audio labs and global distributors to expand the reach of its innovative ecosystem.

Product Launch and Availability

The TOZO Open X2 Pro will be available for early supporters exclusively on Kickstarter starting October 26, 2025 (7:00 PM PDT / 10:00 PM ET).

Early backers will receive special pricing and rewards during the launch period.

Kickstarter Page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tozo/tozo-open-x2-pro-the-ai-powered-smart-earbuds

Product Video

About TOZO

TOZO is a global smart audio brand known for its innovation in wireless sound, AI integration, and minimalist design. With a strong presence in both consumer and professional audio markets, TOZO’s products aim to redefine how people experience connection—through intelligent technology that feels natural, intuitive, and human.

Press Contact

TOZO Media Relations

info@tozostore.com

www.tozostore.com