Author Matt Newnham Introduces “Space Ranger Fred”: A New Children’s Book Series Celebrating Everyday Heroism

Oct 27, 2025

British author Matt Newnham has announced the release of his new children’s book series, Space Ranger Fred, a heartwarming collection of stories that inspire children to find courage and kindness in everyday moments. The series introduces readers to Fred Sanders, a young boy who turns simple challenges into inspiring adventures.

A Fresh Take on Children’s Heroism

Unlike traditional superhero tales, Space Ranger Fred focuses on life’s smaller but equally meaningful moments — tying a shoelace, sharing an umbrella, or helping a friend in need. Through humor and imagination, the series demonstrates that bravery, compassion, and creativity can make ordinary experiences truly heroic.

In Space Ranger Fred and the Shoelace Adventure, Fred learns that perseverance and self-belief can lead to unexpected victories. The follow-up story, Space Ranger Fred and the Umbrella Rescue, teaches empathy and decision-making as Fred chooses to help someone in trouble rather than pursue his own plans.

“The goal was to create a hero children could see themselves in,” said Matt Newnham, author of the series. “Fred doesn’t rely on superpowers his strength comes from kindness and curiosity. I wanted to remind children that small actions can have a big impact.”

From Sussex Imagination to Global Inspiration

Newnham, who grew up in Sussex, England, drew inspiration from his own childhood love of stories and the power of imagination. His work encourages children to view mistakes and uncertainty not as setbacks but as opportunities for growth and creativity.

Each Space Ranger Fred title combines storytelling with meaningful life lessons, appealing equally to young readers, parents, and educators. Teachers have praised the books for blending entertainment with social-emotional learning, helping children build confidence, patience, and empathy through narrative play.

Growing Demand and Expanding Universe

Since its initial release, Space Ranger Fred and the Shoelace Adventure has received positive feedback from families and reviewers for its balance of humor, excitement, and educational value. The series is now expanding into audiobooks, classroom materials, and future titles that continue Fred’s mission to turn everyday experiences into opportunities for learning and kindness.

Plans are also underway to adapt Fred’s world into digital media formats, including animated features and interactive storytelling projects.

A Message of Everyday Bravery

In an age dominated by fast-paced entertainment and digital distractions, Space Ranger Fred offers a refreshing message: true courage often begins with small acts of determination and care. Through his stories, Newnham aims to foster a generation of children who see creativity and compassion as strengths.

“Children’s stories can do more than entertain; they can shape values,” Newnham said. “Fred shows that imagination and empathy can make even the smallest person feel capable of greatness.”

About Matt Newnham

Matt Newnham is a UK-based author and storyteller best known for creating Space Ranger Fred, a children’s series that highlights courage, imagination, and kindness through relatable storytelling. His work draws on everyday experiences to teach positive life lessons to young readers.

For more information about Matt Newnham and Fred’s inspiring adventures

