OTTO Quotes AI, the consumer-first insurance comparison platform, announced it has helped more than 40 million people nationwide. This milestone underscores OTTO’s rapid growth and its mission to simplify the insurance-shopping process for consumers across the United States.

The achievement highlights OTTO’s growth in the insurance comparison market, where speed, accuracy, and accessibility are critical. In just a few years, OTTO has helped 40 million people and emerged as a leader in how consumers evaluate coverage.

“Reaching more than 40 million consumers demonstrates the trust people are placing in OTTO,” said a company spokesperson. “We set out to simplify the process of finding insurance and to put consumers in control of their options. This milestone shows that our approach is making a meaningful difference.”

For drivers like Derek E., a 38-year-old from Sarasota, Florida, OTTO Quotes provided both savings and convenience.

“I was paying just under $400 a month,” Derek said. “I was surprised I got the coverage that I did and especially at literally less than half the price.”

He also emphasized how OTTO makes shopping for car insurance less repetitive. “It was incredible, instead of having to go to each individual auto insurer and put in the same information over and over again. To be able to do it once in one place and then have the deals come to you made it convenient and easy,” he said.

The platform enables users to access multiple insurance quotes quickly without providing highly sensitive personal details such as Social Security numbers or credit card information. “Not asking the serious personal information, I thought was really cool,” Derek added.

According to the company, this consumer-first approach has been central to its expansion. Unlike traditional methods of comparing auto insurance and other coverage, OTTO Quotes uses AI technology to connect consumers with trusted carriers in minutes. The system is built to streamline the process, helping individuals find suitable policies and identify potential savings without added complexity.

“Consumers today want more than just price comparisons; they want a process that respects their time and privacy,” the spokesperson said. “We built OTTO to meet those expectations, and the fact that tens of millions of people have already used the platform shows the industry is moving in this direction.”

About OTTO Quotes AI

OTTO Quotes AI is a consumer-first insurance comparison platform that uses advanced AI to help people shop for auto, home, life, and pet coverage quickly and securely. Without requiring sensitive details like Social Security numbers, OTTO delivers personalized quotes online or by phone—saving consumers time and money. Trusted by more than 40 million people, OTTO is reshaping how Americans choose insurance.