Extraordinary Conceptions brings Low-Cost Surrogacy options with its new Cross-Border Program

Oct 31, 2025

Extraordinary Conceptions, a leading international surrogacy and egg donation agency based in San Diego, California, is proud to announce the launch of their Cross-Border Surrogacy Program, designed to make family-building more affordable, accessible, and secure for intended parents around the world.

For over two decades, Extraordinary Conceptions has supported families globally, connecting intended parents with carefully selected surrogates and egg donors, while upholding the highest ethical and medical standards. With the new Cross-Border Program, the agency takes a big step forward by combining world-class fertility care in the United States to continue their surrogacy journey in Mexico and Colombia.

Through this innovative approach, embryos are created at some of the most respected fertility clinics in the U.S., ensuring parents benefit from advanced reproductive technology, experienced doctors and embryologists, and the peace of mind that comes with U.S. medical oversight. Once embryos are created, families will continue their surrogacy journey in Mexico or Colombia, where medical and surrogate care costs are significantly lower.

This program can reduce overall surrogacy expenses by up to 60%, without sacrificing safety, ethics, or quality of care.

To guarantee a smooth and secure transition between countries, Extraordinary Conceptions collaborates with trusted partners for safe and reliable embryo transport. Every step is carefully coordinated to protect the integrity of the embryos and to ensure parents can focus on their journey with confidence.

“Our Cross-Border Program brings together world-class fertility care and affordability,” said Mario Caballero, CEO of Extraordinary Conceptions. “Families deserve both excellence and accessibility, and this program delivers on that promise. By uniting the expertise of top U.S. fertility clinics with high-quality yet affordable options in Mexico and Colombia, we are making surrogacy a realistic path for more people to achieve their dream of parenthood.”

Families interested in learning more about the Affordable Cross-Border Surrogacy Program or exploring their surrogacy options are encouraged to visit www.extraconceptions.com or schedule a free consultation at info@extraconceptions.com.

