Adam is a healthy, neutered dog who is both dog- and people-friendly, making him an ideal companion for families or individuals looking to adopt a pet. Currently residing at Miami-Dade Animal Services, Adam represents many shelter animals waiting to be part of a loving family. OTTO Quotes AI’s sponsorship of Adam’s journey is a tangible demonstration of the company’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond the insurance industry, emphasizing compassion and action in the local community.

According to his shelter report, he is both people-friendly and dog-friendly. Adam is an obedient pup with the right energy: he loves to run and play, but he’s equally happy to lounge by your side. Whether galloping through the yard or relaxing for a quiet hangout, Adam is the perfect mix of fun and calm companionship. His ID number at MDAS is A2698624, and he’s ready to bring joy to the lucky family who adopts him.

This effort is critical, as shelters nationwide face overcrowding and many animals like Adam urgently need homes. By covering transport costs, OTTO Pet is helping remove barriers that can prevent adoptions and encouraging more people to consider rescuing shelter pets.

OTTO Quotes AI’s support for Adam’s adoption reflects its mission to create positive change beyond insurance. Known for helping consumers compare quotes across auto, home, pet, and more, the company also shows its commitment to social responsibility by championing pet adoption and supporting needy animals.

Adam’s story has already reached thousands online, with an Instagram Reel posted by OTTO Pet (@myottopets) receiving over half a million views. The attention highlights both Adam’s need for a home and the importance of adopting from shelters, inspiring more people to get involved.

The partnership with Miami Dade Animal Services is expected to be the first of many efforts by OTTO Pet to support animal welfare. OTTO Quotes AI sets an example for other companies by promoting adoption and responsible pet ownership while strengthening community ties and goodwill.

Adoptions for Adam and other shelter pets must be completed in person at Miami-Dade Animal Services, ensuring that each adoption is handled with care and responsibility. Interested adopters can call 305-884-1101 or email adoptmiamipets@miamidade.gov.