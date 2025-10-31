DMR News

Threads Lets Users Approve Replies Before They Go Public

ByHilary Ong

Oct 31, 2025

Meta’s Threads has introduced new tools for managing conversations, giving users more control over who can interact with their posts. The social platform — often seen as Meta’s answer to X — announced the updates on Thursday, shortly after rolling out communities and disappearing “ghost posts.

The new reply approvals feature lets users review and approve replies from others before they appear publicly under a post. Unlike previous tools that limited replies to followers or mentioned users, this feature allows open discussions while giving the poster final say on what becomes visible.

Image Credits: Meta

According to Meta, the goal is to help users “set the tone of the conversation” and maintain control without shutting out public engagement.

New Filters in the Activity Feed

Threads is also adding new Activity feed filters that make it easier to sort interactions. Users can now filter replies from people they follow or those that include mentions. These join existing categories like Verified, Quotes, and Reposts, offering a clearer view of relevant interactions.

The update comes as Threads continues to grow rapidly. During Meta’s latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the platform has reached 150 million daily active users, up from 100 million in December 2024. In August, the company reported over 400 million monthly active users.

As Threads scales, Meta is also accelerating monetization efforts with global ads now live and video ads launching soon. Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that Threads is testing new algorithm tuning controls, allowing users to add or remove topics based on their interests.

Featured image credits: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

