DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Economy Latest Newsbreak

Malaysia to Build $142 Million Magnet Plant to Boost Rare Earth Sector

ByJolyen

Nov 3, 2025

Malaysia to Build $142 Million Magnet Plant to Boost Rare Earth Sector

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the construction of a 600 million ringgit ($142 million) super magnet manufacturing facility in Pahang, describing it as a key step toward strengthening Malaysia’s rare earth sector, according to state media reports.

In July, Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths and South Korea’s JS Link signed an agreement to develop a 3,000-tonne neodymium magnet manufacturing plant near Lynas’ advanced materials facility in Kuantan district, Pahang. The initiative, Anwar said, has moved beyond preliminary discussions. “JS Link has already purchased the land and wants to begin operations, so this is no longer a memorandum of understanding,” he stated, adding that “the investment is in, the land is ready, so this is about accelerating the process.”

Anwar said Malaysia’s trade minister will oversee the project, given its involvement in rare-earth processing. The collaboration, he added, will position Malaysia more competitively in the advanced materials and clean technology industries while supporting efforts to develop a complete critical minerals supply chain.

According to government estimates, Malaysia holds approximately 16.1 million metric tons of rare earth deposits, but the country currently lacks the technology needed for efficient mining and processing. To address this gap, the government is encouraging foreign investment and technology-sharing partnerships to build domestic capabilities in the rare earth value chain.

Rare earth elements are vital in modern manufacturing, particularly for electric vehicles, semiconductors, and defense technologies such as missile systems. Malaysia has also been engaged in talks with China on rare-earth processing and, in October, signed a cooperation agreement with the United States to diversify its critical minerals supply chains.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Apple Prepares iOS 26.1 Release With Option to Tone Down Liquid Glass Effect
Nov 3, 2025 Jolyen
FastCNC Introduces Instant Laser Cutting Quotes and Precision CNC Machining Services
Nov 3, 2025 Ethan Lin
Odyssey Math Tuition Opens New Center And Recruits Math Teachers In Singapore
Nov 3, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801