Charm Moore Announces Release of The Spiral and the Flame, A Pathway to Abundance Through Story

Charm Moore, a respected international thought leader, intuitive wealth coach, and author, announces the release of two newly launched works: The Awakened Leader and The Spiral and the Flame. These books serve as dual pathways to guiding entrepreneurs toward abundance, both personal and financial, by connecting leadership, consciousness, and deep symbolic storytelling. Moore’s mission is to empower spiritual entrepreneurs to heal their relationship with money, unlock inner abundance, and align wealth with purpose.

Nurse Leader and Wealth Coach Releases New Novel

With almost four decades of experience in healthcare leadership, Charm Moore brings a unique perspective to spiritual entrepreneurship. As a respected nurse leader, Moore’s transition to intuitive wealth coaching has been transformative, blending her background in science with her spiritual guidance. The release of her new novel, The Spiral and the Flame, represents her commitment to helping entrepreneurs align mind, body, and spirit with their business endeavors. Through this work, Moore explores the soul’s journey toward abundance, allowing readers to embark on a symbolic path of personal transformation.

Two Sides of the Same Mission

Moore’s dual approach to personal and professional growth is reflected in her newly released books.The Awakened Leader focuses on conscious leadership and transformational coaching, offering practical tools for growth. In contrast, The Spiral and the Flame takes a more mystical approach, offering a narrative-driven exploration of personal awakening. Both books emphasize that true prosperity is achieved when one is aligned with their highest purpose and inner truth.

“It’s not enough to know how to lead effectively,” Moore states. “True abundance comes when you connect to something deeper than just strategy. It’s about aligning with the energy of abundance. The Spiral and the Flame is a reflection of that journey, rooted in symbolism and transformation.”

The Power of Resilience and Service in Building Abundance

Charm Moore’s life journey has been marked by resilience, service, and self-awareness. From overcoming the challenges of single motherhood to becoming a successful biotech leader and later a transformative wealth coach, Moore embodies the principles she teaches. Her rise to prominence in both the corporate world and the field of spiritual entrepreneurship showcases the power of aligning personal growth with business success.

At the heart of Moore’s philosophy is the idea that abundance isn’t just about financial gain, it’s about healing and aligning oneself with a higher mission. Her path from healthcare leadership to intuitive coaching represents a profound transformation, one she now shares with clients through The Abundance Quest (TAQ), a platform designed to help spiritual entrepreneurs heal their relationship with money and unlock their full potential.

“Abundance isn’t about how much you earn; it’s about how deeply you align with your higher purpose,” Moore explains. “When we heal our relationship with money and purpose, everything else begins to fall into place. The Spiral and the Flame is one tool to help others realize this connection.”

From Corporate Leadership to Spiritual Entrepreneurship

Moore’s background in healthcare leadership has shaped her approach to entrepreneurship, combining the practical with the spiritual. Her 36 years in healthcare taught her the importance of compassion, service, and integrity, values that continue to guide her in her work with entrepreneurs worldwide. Her platform, The Abundance Quest, integrates these values into a comprehensive framework designed to help entrepreneurs achieve sustainable prosperity. Through immersive programs, intuitive coaching, and luxury retreats, Moore helps clients access the energy of abundance, teaching them how to grow their businesses without sacrificing their peace or authenticity.

“The energy you bring to money determines how money shows up for you,” Moore notes. “When you heal that relationship, everything else begins to flow. It’s about self-awareness, resilience, and service to others. That’s how we create true abundance.”

The Spiral and the Flame as a Symbol of Awakening

Moore’s newly released novel The Spiral and the Flame is more than just fiction; it offers a symbolic exploration of the soul’s journey toward awakening. Through the novel’s narrative, readers embark on a transformative path, mirroring the very process of awakening that Moore encourages in her coaching programs. By intertwining mystical elements with personal growth, Moore uses this novel as a tool for guiding individuals toward abundance, urging them to trust their inner wisdom and step into their own power.

Recent Recognition: Award for Transformational Wealth Coaching

In addition to her recent releases, Charm Moore was recently honored with the prestigious Best Transformational Wealth Coach for Spiritual Entrepreneurs in the U.S. of 2025 award from The Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights her significant contributions to the field of conscious entrepreneurship, where she combines intuitive wealth coaching with grounded business strategies to help spiritual entrepreneurs achieve sustainable abundance. Moore’s holistic approach to wealth and purpose is a testament to her transformative impact on the industry.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work I’m passionate about,” Moore shares. “This award is a reflection of the amazing entrepreneurs I work with and the transformative journeys they are on. I’m deeply grateful for this recognition, but I remain focused on helping others create the abundance they deserve.”

About Charm Moore

Charm Moore is an international thought leader, intuitive wealth coach, and author with over 36 years of experience in healthcare leadership. She is the founder of the Global Coaching Institute and creator of The Abundance Quest (TAQ), a transformative platform designed to help spiritual entrepreneurs heal their relationship with money and align their wealth with purpose. Moore is the author of The Awakened Leader, a guide to conscious leadership, and The Spiral and the Flame, a mystical fantasy novel exploring the journey of awakening. She lives just outside Atlanta, Georgia, where she continues to guide clients and host private retreats.

