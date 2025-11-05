Hot Up Announces Expansion to the U.S. With Innovative Catering Model

Hot Up Brings European Success to the U.S.

Hot Up, the innovative catering company known for transforming traditional catering services, is now making waves in the United States. Founded in Europe, Hot Up initially earned a reputation for its high-quality, stylish buffet catering service, designed to make dining easy and accessible for busy professionals and hosts of private events.

Today, the brand proudly continues its success overseas — having been recognized with two major U.S. awards: Best Online Catering Service in the U.S. of 2025 and Best Expanding Premium Food Franchise in the U.S. of 2025. These honors highlight Hot Up’s rapid growth, innovation, and leadership in the modern catering industry.

This proven concept has now evolved into a highly successful U.S. franchise opportunity, giving ambitious entrepreneurs the chance to join one of the most innovative and eco-conscious catering brands. With a limited number of franchise territories available in each city, early partners will secure exclusive rights to represent Hot Up in their region — becoming part of the future of premium on-demand catering.

Simplicity Meets Style in Catering

Hot Up provides a premium buffet catering experience that eliminates the common stress and confusion associated with traditional catering services. Customers can now browse an extensive selection of cold and warm buffet sets, all presented in stylish boxes, with transparent pricing, exact delivery times, and clear product photos. Gone are the days of uncertain catering experiences, as Hot Up brings what-you-see-is-what-you-get catering to life. Each box is designed to not only be delicious but also easy to serve, requiring no setup or service fees.

“We aim to make catering as easy as ordering your favorite takeout, without compromising on quality or style,” says Andrej Bitkin, CEO of Hot Up. “Whether it’s a corporate event, private yacht party, or a casual gathering, Hot Up brings you restaurant-level quality food with zero hassle.”

Technology-Driven, On-Demand Catering

Hot Up is proud to integrate smart technology into its catering model. Customers can place their orders online, choose their exact delivery day and time, and rest assured that their meals will arrive promptly and at the perfect temperature. Each meal is carefully crafted by chefs and delivered in state-of-the-art thermal boxes that keep food hot, ensuring a restaurant-quality experience every time.

This seamless ordering process is part of the company’s mission to make catering more accessible and less stressful for both individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on customer convenience, Hot Up eliminates the need for cumbersome coordination and reduces the workload for event organizers.

Beyond its user-friendly customer experience, Hot Up operates a fully automated IT platform that integrates production, logistics, and all essential operational areas. This end-to-end automation allows the company to maintain the highest standards of efficiency, consistency, and speed — ensuring the best and fastest catering service in the region.

Commitment to Sustainability

Hot Up is also committed to making a positive environmental impact. The company integrates sustainability into its business model by supporting initiatives that help reduce waste. With every order placed, Hot Up plants a tree in the United States and supports global ocean cleanup efforts to remove plastic waste. This eco-conscious approach to catering sets the brand apart from its competitors, ensuring that customers can enjoy premium meals while contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet.

Award-Winning European Legacy and U.S. Recognition

Hot Up’s journey began in Europe, where the brand built a reputation for excellence and innovation, earning a series of prestigious honors — including the Global Wedding Award, the Top 20 Luxury Wedding Planner Gold Award, and multiple WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards (2018–2020). These accolades reflect the company’s unwavering dedication to quality, service, and culinary artistry.

Building on this foundation of success, Hot Up has achieved two major distinctions in the United States in 2025— being recognized as the Best Online Catering Service in the U.S. of 2025 and the Best Expanding Premium Food Franchise in the U.S. of 2025.

These national awards highlight Hot Up’s innovative approach to modern catering, its rapid growth, and its ability to blend European craftsmanship with the dynamic American market.

A Growing Franchise Opportunity

As Hot Up continues to build its presence in the U.S., it is expanding its business through an exciting new franchise model. Entrepreneurs now have the opportunity to become part of the Hot Up family and grow a business that caters to the modern needs of consumers who seek convenience, quality, and sustainability in their catering experiences.

“We believe in the power of entrepreneurship, and Hot Up is uniquely positioned to help our franchisees succeed. Our model is designed for scalability, making it easy for entrepreneurs to bring Hot Up to new markets and provide high-quality catering to their local communities,” says Bitkin.

Trusted by Global Leaders

Hot Up’s credibility is reinforced by the company’s partnerships with top global brands like T-Mobile, Shell, Coca-Cola, DHL, Bayer, SAP, and Re/Max, to name a few. These partnerships, combined with over 800 verified 5-star reviews, make Hot Up one of the most trusted catering brands worldwide.

The Future of Catering

The catering industry is ripe for innovation, and Hot Up is leading the charge with its unique combination of culinary excellence, smart technology, and sustainable practices. As the company expands its footprint across the U.S., Hot Up is set to change the way people think about catering, offering a future where great food, easy access, and environmental consciousness come together seamlessly.

“We are building a brand that isn’t just about serving food but about creating experiences. The future of food is premium, practical, and purposeful. We’re proud to be leading that change, one box at a time,” concludes Bitkin.

About Hot Up

Hot Up is a premium buffet catering service that combines high-quality food, stylish presentation, and smart technology to offer an effortless catering experience. Founded in Europe, Hot Up has quickly become known for its award-winning, eco-conscious approach to catering, offering customers exactly what they see online, beautifully packaged, ready-to-serve meals. With a focus on sustainability, Hot Up plants trees and supports ocean cleanup efforts with every order placed. The company is now expanding to the U.S. through a franchise model.

