Teltonika EVC 2 Turns Sunlight into Free Drive for Electric Vehicle Owners

From Generation to Intelligent Utilisation

Rising electricity prices across Europe are prompting electric vehicle (EV) owners to seek smarter, more efficient charging solutions. In January 2025, household electricity costs varied widely – from €0.091 per kWh in Budapest to €0.404 per kWh in Berlin – with the EU average reaching €0.255 per kWh. Germany recorded rates of about €0.38 per kWh, among the highest in the region. These figures underscore the growing importance of energy management in everyday EV ownership.

At the same time, solar power adoption continues to accelerate. In 2024, global solar PV installations rose by 597 GW – a 33% year-on-year increase – followed by an additional 380 GW added in the first half of 2025, representing a 64% rise compared with the same period in 2024. This rapid expansion reflects a collective move toward energy independence and cost stability through renewable generation.

As solar adoption grows, the emphasis is shifting from generation to intelligent utilisation. Rather than exporting surplus energy to the grid at low feed-in rates, households are choosing to use it directly. Smart EV chargers with solar integration, such as Teltonika EVC 2 , make this possible by detecting when solar generation exceeds household demand and redirecting the surplus into an EV battery. In doing so, sunlight is transformed into measurable financial and environmental value – reducing dependence on costly grid electricity and optimising the use of self-produced energy.

Economic Efficiency of Smart EV Charging

With electricity costs high and solar capacity expanding, efficient self-consumption has become a practical necessity.

Real-world EV consumption averages approximately 0.21 kWh per km. Based on the EU’s average grid electricity price of €0.255 per kWh, the cost equates to €0.0536 per km, or €53.60 per 1,000 km. Over 15,000 km of annual driving, this totals 3,150 kWh. A solar-integrated smart charging system that supplies 60% of this energy would save approximately €482 per year compared with full grid reliance.

European Incentives and Subsidies

Governments across Europe continue to promote renewable-powered EV charging:

United Kingdom: Smart charging incentives and household energy protections.

Smart charging incentives and household energy protections. Germany: Regional support for home-based EV charging installations.

Regional support for home-based EV charging installations. European Commission: Ongoing investment in renewable integration and sustainable infrastructure.

A solar-aware smart charger with an installation cost of €2,500 and €800 covered by incentives achieves an estimated payback period of 3.5 years. Beyond that, every kilometre driven using solar energy effectively becomes cost-free – combining sustainability with long-term financial benefit.

How Smart EV Charging Systems Operate

Smart EV chargers are designed to maximise the efficiency of each kilowatt produced by solar panels. Through real-time monitoring, automation, and load management, these systems ensure cost-effective charging while maintaining safety and convenience.

Core Functions:

Solar surplus management – redirects excess solar generation to charge an EV battery instead of exporting it.

– redirects excess solar generation to charge an EV battery instead of exporting it. Dynamic load balancing – adjusts charging speed automatically according to total household power demand.

– adjusts charging speed automatically according to total household power demand. Smart energy mix – intelligently combines solar and grid power to minimise costs.

– intelligently combines solar and grid power to minimise costs. Connected intelligence – utilises Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and LTE for monitoring, updates, and real-time insights.

This level of coordination enables households to minimise grid usage and benefit from efficient, sustainable charging.

Design, Durability, and Integration

The most effective EV chargers combine modern aesthetics, intelligent control, and durable construction. A premium solar-compatible charger must operate efficiently across all climates while blending seamlessly with home architecture.

Teltonika EVC 2 achieves this balance through advanced phase balancing, weatherproof protection (IP56, IK10), and customisable front plates for aesthetic flexibility. Built with reliability and intelligence in mind, it represents a future-ready choice for homeowners investing in solar-integrated charging.

Key Features:

Automatic detection and redirection of surplus solar energy

Real-time load control and phase balancing

Multi-connectivity via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and LTE

Robust IP56 and IK10 protection standards

Customisable design options for modern homes

Steps to Implement Solar-Aware Charging

Assess household setup: Evaluate solar output, wiring, and consumption. Review incentives: Identify available subsidies or energy grants. Select a suitable charger: Prioritise solar surplus management and smart connectivity. Install professionally: Ensure certified setup and load management configuration. Monitor performance: Track real-time data and optimise schedules for savings.

Future-Ready Smart Energy Solutions

With increasing energy costs and expanding solar capacity, solar-integrated EV charging is emerging as a key solution for sustainable mobility. Smart chargers enable households to manage power consumption efficiently, reduce grid dependence, and achieve faster financial returns.

Teltonika EVC 2 exemplifies how intelligent design and connectivity transform solar energy into practical, cost-effective electric mobility – paving the way for a smarter, cleaner, and more autonomous energy future.

