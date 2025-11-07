Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed Again, Now Set for November 19, 2026 Release

Rockstar Games has delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI once more, pushing the launch of the long-awaited open-world title to November 19, 2026. The game was initially scheduled for release sometime in 2025, before being moved to May 2026 earlier this year.

In a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Rockstar apologized for the delay but said the extra development time was necessary. “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” the company wrote. The new timeline adds another six months to what is already one of the most highly anticipated game launches in history.

Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



Despite fan frustration, publisher Take-Two Interactive appears unfazed. CEO Strauss Zelnick told The Game Business that Rockstar’s decision aligns with the company’s philosophy of prioritizing quality over deadlines. “If a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time,” Zelnick said. “We feel really good about this release date. It’s in the same fiscal year, it happens to be a great release window, and naturally we’re really supportive of Rockstar’s approach.”

The delay extends an already historic wait for a mainline GTA sequel. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has remained a dominant force in gaming for over a decade. Its online counterpart, GTA Online, continues to generate strong revenue and engagement, helping sustain the franchise’s momentum. “We continue to supply content to GTA Online, and in fact we’ve had terrific results there. GTA+ continues to grow its membership — it’s had 20% growth year-over-year. And GTA V has sold in more than 220 million units,” Zelnick added.

Rockstar first confirmed GTA VI in 2022, after a major leak revealed early gameplay footage and the inclusion of a female protagonist — a first for the series. The leak fueled both excitement and controversy, with fans eager for official details. The game’s first trailer, released in 2023, confirmed a return to Vice City and introduced players to Lucia, one of the central characters.

In the years since GTA V’s release, Rockstar has faced scrutiny over its internal workplace culture. Although the company has reportedly worked to improve conditions after allegations of excessive crunch, it is now facing union-busting accusations in the UK, adding further tension to the lead-up of its most ambitious project yet.

