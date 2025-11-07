Buffalo 8 Acquires Heartfelt Holiday Rom-Com ‘Practically Married’ with Exclusive Trailer Ahead of November 28th “Black Friday” Release

Buffalo 8 has acquired romantic comedy Practically Married, written by and starring Sara Alavi (Courtney Glaude and Lee Daniel’s The Reading, Poor Herman) and Lisa Alavi (Courtney Glaude and Lee Daniel’s The Reading), directed by Juan Carlos Zermeño, with a digital release set for November 28, 2025. The film will be available On Demand across Amazon, Verizon Fios/Vubiquity, Fandango at Home, Hoopla and major cable networks, following a pre-sale launch on Fandango at Home beginning November 14. Audiences can get an exclusive first look with the premiere of the official trailer.

Practically Married | Official Trailer | Romantic Comedy

Set against the backdrop of the holiday season, Practically Married tells the story of sisters Samantha and Lucy—played by real-life siblings Sara and Lisa Alavi — who, fed up with modern dating, decide to skip romance and co-parent children together. As a “trial run,” they take on babysitting their rambunctious nephews over Christmas. What begins as cookie baking and bedtime stories quickly unravels into laugh-out-loud holiday mayhem filled with sibling rivalries, mischievous kids, and unexpected romantic sparks. At its core, the film celebrates sisterly love and support, portraying an unbreakable bond that transcends time.

The ensemble cast also features David Gregory (One Life to Live, Deception), Lorelei Linklater (Boyhood, Bomb City), Chasity Sereal (The Reading, Project Runway), Jordon Fite (Power Rangers Dino Fury), Kevan Moezzi (K-Von: Essential), Don Jeanes (Transformers: Dark of the Moon), Mykle McCoslin (The Long Game, Mo), Dave Maldonado (The Tomorrow War, Deepwater Horizon), Trey Eduardo Campirano (Mayfair Witches), and newcomers Kaden and Nathan Alavi.

The film is produced by Sara Alavi and Juan Carlos Zermeño, with Buffalo 8 co-founders Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor serving as executive producers.

Sara’s Practically Married script was featured at the New York International Women Festival and the Your Way International Film Festival prior to filming. This marks Zermeño’s directorial debut.

“Practically Married is a heartfelt, hilarious holiday film about sisterhood, love, and family chaos,” said Nikki Stier Justice, Head of Distribution at Buffalo 8. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences this season.”

ABOUT BUFFALO 8 DISTRIBUTION

Buffalo 8 Distribution makes film distribution transparent and accessible by helping filmmakers reach global audiences through innovative marketing strategies and our direct output deals with streaming platforms, networks, and international partners. Based in Santa Monica, Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, finance, and distribution. At Buffalo 8, we are an entrepreneurial culture fused with a love of storytelling, the creative arts, and a passion for delivering original stories

