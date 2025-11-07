Elon Musk Says Tesla Owners Will Be Able to ‘Text and Drive’ Soon as Full Self-Driving Nears Major Update

Elon Musk says Tesla is “almost comfortable” allowing drivers to text and drive — at least those using the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. Speaking during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, Musk said that Tesla will roll out an unsupervised version of FSD within “a month or two,” marking what he described as a major leap toward full autonomy.

Currently, Tesla’s FSD operates at Level 2 autonomy, meaning it assists with driving but still requires the driver’s attention. Musk is now promising functionality approaching Level 4, in which the vehicle could handle all driving tasks without human supervision. “We’ll be able to let you text and drive,” Musk told the audience, though he added that Tesla would review its safety data first before enabling the feature. He did not elaborate on whether Tesla is coordinating with regulators to permit hands-off driving.

Cybercab and Flying Car Timelines

Musk also provided updates on Tesla’s upcoming Cybercab, a fully autonomous robotaxi that he said will begin production by April 2026. Built specifically for self-driving use, the Cybercab will reportedly have no pedals, steering wheel, or mirrors. Musk compared its manufacturing process to smartphone assembly rather than traditional car production, claiming this approach will allow Tesla to produce one unit every 10 seconds once the line is operational.

The CEO also revisited his plans for a flying car, which he previously discussed on The Joe Rogan Experience. Musk now says the demo will take place on April 1, 2026, with production expected about a year later. Given the April Fools’ Day timing — and Musk’s history of overly optimistic deadlines — the timeline has been met with skepticism.

Optimus: “Bigger Than Anything”

During the same event, a Tesla Optimus humanoid robot stood quietly on stage beside Musk, symbolizing another of his most ambitious projects. Musk declared that Optimus would become the “biggest product of all time,” surpassing even smartphones in scale and cultural impact. He outlined plans for a production ramp from one million to 10 million units, eventually aiming for 100 million to one billion robots per year.

Musk suggested that Optimus could one day be used for medical care, or even to shadow criminals as an alternative to imprisonment — an idea that drew a mix of laughter and disbelief from attendees.

Context: Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Vote

Musk’s remarks came just after Tesla shareholders approved his $1 trillion pay package, which ties his compensation to performance goals over the next decade. To achieve the full payout, Tesla must reach a market value of $8.5 trillion (up from its current $1.4 trillion) and sell at least one million Optimus robots, among other milestones.

As usual, Musk’s promises — from robotaxis and flying cars to autonomous texting — are as bold as they are uncertain. Whether Tesla can deliver on those timelines remains an open question.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

