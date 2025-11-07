Spherule Foundation: Best Social Impact Organization in India of 2025

The Spherule Foundation’s extraordinary contributions to social impact have earned it widespread recognition. The Foundation is also honored as the “Best Social Impact Organization in India”, by the Evergreen Awards, highlighting its transformative work in education, health, women empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

A Tech Vision for Social Impact

The Spherule Foundation, led by Dr. Geeta Bora, is making a powerful impact across India. Operating in 20 Indian states, Spherule is transforming the landscape of social development through its innovative approach. Combining technology and grassroots action, the foundation is addressing complex issues such as poverty, gender inequality, education, health, and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Bora, a former Silicon Valley software architect with a Ph.D. in Software Architecture, brings a unique skill set to her work. Her successful career in technology took a transformative turn in 2016 after witnessing a tragic incident in rural India. A woman died from preventable infection due to unhygienic menstrual practices, sparking Dr. Bora’s decision to apply her technical expertise to solve social issues. In 2017, she founded Spherule Foundation, embarking on a mission to create scalable solutions for social inequality.

From Silicon Valley to Social Innovator

Dr. Geeta Bora’s journey from the heart of the tech industry to the frontlines of social change is a testament to how innovation can drive impact. A distinguished figure in digital education, Dr. Bora had already made significant strides in technology, earning recognition from former Indian President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for her contributions.

Her turning point came when she learned about a preventable death in India — a moment that revealed to her how deeply systemic issues could be addressed through technology and data. That realization became the catalyst for her transformation from a successful technologist to a purpose-driven social entrepreneur.

Through the Spherule Foundation, Dr. Bora has been redefining how technology can be harnessed to tackle social challenges at scale. Her approach is grounded in the belief that meaningful social change requires the same principles that drive successful tech innovation: creativity, data-driven strategy, and scalability.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Bora shares, “I spent a decade building systems for the digital world. When I realized the problems in the human world were just as complex, I decided to apply the same principles — innovation, data, and scalability. What we do isn’t charity; it’s engineering solutions for social inequality.”

Core Pillars: A Holistic Approach to Social Development

Spherule Foundation’s success stems from its holistic, interconnected approach to social issues. The foundation operates across four key pillars: Women Empowerment, Health, Education, and Environmental Sustainability. These pillars are not isolated; they work together, forming a cohesive ecosystem that drives meaningful, long-term change.

Women Empowerment & Gender Equality : Spherule’s programs empower women by providing vocational training, skill development, and opportunities for self-reliance. They also run gender sensitization programs and corporate compliance initiatives for sexual harassment laws.

: Spherule’s programs empower women by providing vocational training, skill development, and opportunities for self-reliance. They also run gender sensitization programs and corporate compliance initiatives for sexual harassment laws. Health & Well-being : Spherule goes beyond basic health services, focusing on long-term public health issues. Their Menstrual Health Awareness initiatives include a Guinness World Record-setting event and mobile health units to reach underserved communities.

: Spherule goes beyond basic health services, focusing on long-term public health issues. Their Menstrual Health Awareness initiatives include a Guinness World Record-setting event and mobile health units to reach underserved communities. Quality Education : With Dr. Bora’s tech background, Spherule Foundation brings cutting-edge digital learning tools to underserved areas. Programs such as the InstaShala app provide STEM education, while scholarships and remedial classes help children, especially girls, break the cycle of poverty.

: With Dr. Bora’s tech background, Spherule Foundation brings cutting-edge digital learning tools to underserved areas. Programs such as the InstaShala app provide STEM education, while scholarships and remedial classes help children, especially girls, break the cycle of poverty. Environment & Sustainability: Spherule Foundation is committed to creating sustainable communities. Their environmental initiatives include building Green Schools, promoting water conservation, and implementing waste management programs, ensuring that their efforts support both people and the planet.

Spherule Foundation’s integrated model for social impact is designed for scalability, efficiency, and sustainability. By addressing multiple social issues simultaneously, the foundation is creating systemic change that empowers communities for the long term.

Spherule’s model is rooted in data-driven strategies, ensuring that its work is measurable and impactful.

With its successful track record, Spherule Foundation is poised to continue its mission of creating lasting, impactful change in communities across India and beyond.

Recognition and Global Acclaim

Spherule Foundation has earned significant recognition for its impactful work. Among its prestigious awards and accolades, the foundation has received:

Mahatma Gandhi Award : For Social Good & Impact, placing Spherule alongside leading global corporations in recognition of its social commitment.

: For Social Good & Impact, placing Spherule alongside leading global corporations in recognition of its social commitment. Top 30 Most Trusted NGOs of India : A testament to the foundation’s transparency, accountability, and success across its projects in multiple states.

: A testament to the foundation’s transparency, accountability, and success across its projects in multiple states. Best NGO for work on Gender Equality at Workplace : Recognized at the Indian CSR Awards for addressing gender issues in both rural and corporate settings.

: Recognized at the Indian CSR Awards for addressing gender issues in both rural and corporate settings. Global Leader Award : Acknowledged during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations for Spherule’s international influence in social innovation.

: Acknowledged during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations for Spherule’s international influence in social innovation. Pad Hero of India Award : Honoring the foundation’s contributions to menstrual health education across India.

: Honoring the foundation’s contributions to menstrual health education across India. Guinness Book of World Record for Adolescent Girls Health.

