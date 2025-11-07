1MinWeb Announces AI-Powered Website Builder for SMEs in Global Markets

1MinWeb: Revolutionizing Website Creation with AI for SMEs

In today’s digital landscape, establishing a professional online presence is crucial for businesses of all sizes. 1MinWeb, an AI-driven website builder, is making this process accessible, fast, and affordable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Developed in partnership by Even Arena Ltd and Web Choice UK, the platform automates website creation with AI, machine learning, and sustainable low-carbon hosting technologies. This solution is designed to cater to businesses in India, the UK, and the US, helping them build websites quickly without needing technical expertise.

AI-Powered Platform with Global Reach

1MinWeb sets itself apart from traditional website builders by utilizing cutting-edge AI technology. The platform automates key aspects of website creation, including design, content generation, and search engine optimization (SEO). The intuitive interface eliminates the need for complex coding, making it accessible to entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and startups. In just seven simple steps, users can create a fully functional website that is automatically optimized for SEO, saving both time and resources.

Once a user inputs their business name and niche, the AI selects the most suitable theme, generates content, and creates a free text logo. The result is an instantly professional website, no technical skills required.

Sustainable Approach to Web Hosting

1MinWeb is committed to sustainability, utilizing low-carbon hosting technologies that reduce the environmental impact of traditional website development. The platform not only optimizes digital performance for businesses but also contributes to the green movement by minimizing energy consumption associated with hosting and web development.

While the basic website builder is free, 1MinWeb offers premium upgrades to cater to businesses with growing needs. Features like custom domain integration, professional logo design, CRM tools, e-commerce capabilities, and booking systems are available to users as they scale. This allows businesses to create a fully customized website that evolves with their growth.

Targeting Key Global Markets: India, UK, and US

1MinWeb is focused on expanding in key global markets. In India, the platform helps small business owners create affordable digital presences, while in the UK and US, it supports local businesses, freelancers, and startups seeking scalable, cost-effective solutions. The ease of use and comprehensive features make it an ideal choice for those new to online business.

A Leadership Team with Expertise and Vision

1MinWeb’s success is powered by a leadership team with deep industry knowledge. Tom Maynard, Director of Web Choice UK, brings years of experience in digital transformation and web development. Raja Rajan Vasu, Director at Even Arena Ltd, has been instrumental in integrating sustainable hosting solutions into the platform. Nikita Anand and Sanchitaa N play pivotal roles in the project’s execution, ensuring its success and scalability.

How 1MinWeb Works: Seamless Onboarding and Instant Results

Getting started with 1MinWeb is simple. Users can create their website by logging in with their Google or Apple ID, selecting a business niche, and providing business details. The AI then generates a fully functional website. Key features include:

AI selects the best layout based on the business’s niche. Auto-Generated Content: Text and calls-to-action are automatically created.

Users can adjust logos, colors, and fonts. Built-in Contact Form: A contact form is integrated into the website.

Premium Features for Growing Businesses

As businesses expand, they can unlock additional premium features like custom domains, professional logo design, and advanced functionalities such as booking systems and CRM integrations. The platform also offers customer support for more complex customizations.

Who Can Benefit from 1MinWeb?

1MinWeb is designed for a broad range of users, including:

Local businesses and SMEs: Ideal for businesses seeking an affordable, scalable online solution.

Ideal for businesses seeking an affordable, scalable online solution. Freelancers and solopreneurs: Perfect for professionals needing a hassle-free website.

Perfect for professionals needing a hassle-free website. Startups and side hustlers: A quick, budget-friendly way to establish an online presence.

Looking Forward: The Future of Website Creation

1MinWeb is poised to continue disrupting the website-building market. By leveraging AI and machine learning, it offers businesses an affordable, sustainable, and reliable solution for creating websites quickly and efficiently.

Recent Recognition: Best AI Website Builder in the UK

1MinWeb’s innovative approach has been recognized with the prestigious title of Best AI Website Builder in the United Kingdom of 2025 . This award, presented by Best Of Best Reviews, highlights 1MinWeb’s exceptional performance in the AI-driven website creation space. The platform’s ability to simplify website creation, its customer-centric design, and its sustainable approach to web hosting have all contributed to this accolade. The award reinforces 1MinWeb’s leadership in revolutionizing how businesses create and manage their online presence.

1MinWeb is redefining how businesses build their websites. With its advanced AI capabilities, sustainable hosting, and user-friendly design, 1MinWeb empowers SMEs, freelancers, and startups to establish a strong online presence in minutes. Whether you are just starting or looking to expand, 1MinWeb offers a scalable and reliable solution to help your business succeed online.

About 1MinWeb

1MinWeb is a fully automated website creation platform powered by AI, machine learning, and low-carbon hosting technologies. Designed to serve SMEs, freelancers, and startups, the platform simplifies website creation and offers scalable solutions for growing businesses. 1MinWeb is committed to providing an accessible, affordable, and sustainable way to build an online presence.

Media Contact

Raja Rajan Vasu

Even Arena Ltd

Email: evenarenauk@gmail.com

Website: 1MinWeb.com