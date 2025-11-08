NOW HEAR THIS Awarded Raleigh’s Best Audiology & Hearing Clinic for Fifth Year in a Row

Now Hear This®, located at 4701 Creedmoor Rd., Ste 111 in Raleigh, proudly announces that it has been awarded GOLD – Audiologist/Hearing Center – 2025 Raleigh’s Best for the fifth consecutive year by the Raleigh News & Observer. This honor is a testament to the clinic’s commitment to patient care and innovative audiology solutions. In celebration of this remarkable achievement, the clinic is hosting a community event on Saturday, November 15, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at its location, where both the public and media are invited to join the celebration.

Celebrating Consistent Excellence in Audiology and Outstanding Patient Care

Now Hear This®’s continuous recognition as the best audiology clinic in Raleigh highlights the clinic’s focus on providing outstanding hearing care and personalized service to its patients. For five consecutive years, the clinic has earned this distinction, reflecting the loyalty of its patients, its exceptional team, and its dedication to high-quality audiological care.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award for the fifth year in a row,” said Dr. Samantha Shopovick, AuD, CCC-A, President and lead Audiologist of Now Hear This®. “This recognition speaks to the commitment of our staff, the trust of our patients, and the positive impact hearing health has on the lives of those we serve. We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with our community.”

Patient-Centered Care: The Key to Success

The success of Now Hear This® is driven by its unwavering dedication to patient care. The clinic’s exceptional reputation is built on a foundation of patient loyalty, personalized treatment plans, and a compassionate approach to audiology. As highlighted by numerous glowing reviews on platforms like Google, the clinic is recognized for its thorough evaluations, advanced hearing aid solutions, and the dedicated attention provided by its team. With a focus on personalized care, Now Hear This® ensures that each patient receives the right hearing solutions for their unique needs.

“Having consistent, positive feedback from our patients has been instrumental in our success,” said Dawn Geda, Vice President and Practice Manager at Now Hear This®. “We strive to create an environment where patients feel heard, valued, and supported, and this award reinforces that our approach resonates with the community.”

A Community Celebration to Mark the Milestone

GOLD – Audiologist/Hearing Center – 2025 Raleigh’s Best

To commemorate this achievement, Now Hear This® is hosting a celebratory event on Saturday, November 15, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at its Raleigh location. The event will feature a variety of activities, including food, music, games, and giveaways. Notable giveaways include a new pair of Phonak Audeo I90 hearing aids and Phonak Serenity Choice earplugs. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the clinic’s expert team, learn about the latest in hearing aid technology, and celebrate the clinic’s dedication to patient care and audiologic excellence.

“The event will be a great opportunity for the public to see firsthand the exceptional care we provide and to meet the team that has made this achievement possible,” said Geda. “We invite patients, their families, and the local media to join us in celebrating this milestone.”

RSVP for the event is encouraged by calling 919-256-2898.

Event Details

When: Saturday, November 15, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Saturday, November 15, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Where: Now Hear This® Clinic, 4701 Creedmoor Rd., Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27612

Now Hear This® Clinic, 4701 Creedmoor Rd., Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27612 RSVP / Media Contact: Call 919-256-2898

Call 919-256-2898 Highlights: Giveaways, including a pair of Phonak Audeo I90 hearing aids, Phonak Serenity Choice earplugs, food, live music, games, and experts answering questions on the latest hearing aid technology.

About Now Hear This®

Founded in 2012, Now Hear This® is a full-service audiology and hearing aid clinic located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The clinic specializes in comprehensive hearing evaluations, customized hearing aid fittings, and patient-centered audiologic care. Now Hear This® is recognized for its high standard of care and commitment to improving patients’ quality of life through better hearing solutions. The clinic continues to be a leader in the audiology field, consistently providing innovative and reliable services to the Raleigh community.

For more information, visit www.NowHearThisClinic.com .

Media Contact:

Dawn Geda

Vice President & Practice Manager

Now Hear This® Clinic

Phone: 919-256-2898

Email: Dawn@NowHearThisClinic.com

Website: www.NowHearThisClinic.com