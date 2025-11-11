Rulsky Law Group Announces Rebrand and Central Valley Expansion

A New Era for California Advocacy

Rulsky Law Group, a California personal injury law firm recognized for its client-focused representation and multimillion-dollar results, has announced a major rebrand that marks a new chapter in its mission to deliver justice across the state. The firm’s reimagined identity reflects both its growth and its unwavering dedication to personal, results-driven advocacy.

Founded by trial attorney Jerry Rulsky, the firm’s transformation includes a new visual identity, an expanded office presence in Bakersfield, and the upcoming launch of a new brand website, JerryGetsJustice.com . Each development underscores the firm’s goal of providing accessible, compassionate legal support to accident victims throughout California.

“This rebrand represents more than a new look. It’s a renewed commitment to our clients and to the mission of fighting for justice across California,” said Rulsky.

Expanding Access to Justice in Central California

The opening of Rulsky Law Group’s Bakersfield office represents a strategic expansion designed to bring personalized legal services closer to clients in the Central Valley. The region, known for its extensive network of freeways and trucking routes, has seen a significant number of catastrophic injury cases, particularly along the I-5 corridor.

“Our new Bakersfield office allows us to serve clients where they need us most, closer to home, with the same level of dedication that defines our work,” said Rulsky.

The new location strengthens the firm’s ability to serve communities throughout Central and Southern California, providing on-the-ground support for victims of trucking, auto, and construction accidents. This regional presence also reflects Rulsky Law Group’s ongoing investment in helping clients navigate the aftermath of serious injury cases with clarity, empathy, and tenacity.

Introducing JerryGetsJustice.com

As part of its rebrand, Rulsky Law Group is planning the launch of JerryGetsJustice.com , a digital platform created to simplify access to legal help for accident victims. The site will offer free consultation options and detailed information about personal injury claims, ensuring that Californians can make informed decisions about their rights and recovery.

The website will also serve as a gateway for clients to directly connect with attorney Jerry Rulsky, reflecting the firm’s philosophy of personalized advocacy. Each visitor can easily request an appointment, explore case types, and learn about the firm’s history of results without navigating the complexity often associated with large-scale injury firms.

By prioritizing user accessibility and transparency, the site mirrors the firm’s belief that justice begins with empowerment and education.

Results Matter: The Foundation of the Firm

Rulsky Law Group’s motto, “Who You Hire Matters,” continues to guide every aspect of the firm’s work. Since its founding, the firm has delivered substantial settlements and verdicts, including a $2.6 million trucking case and a $1.23 million premises liability recovery. These results are the product of meticulous preparation, skilled litigation, and a focus on the human impact behind every case.

“Every client deserves a lawyer who knows their story and fights for it personally. That’s what sets us apart,” said Jerry Rulsky.

Unlike high-volume firms that prioritize rapid settlements, Rulsky Law Group limits its caseload to ensure that every client receives direct attention from an attorney. This approach not only enhances case outcomes but also builds long-term trust between the firm and the communities it serves.

A Modern Approach to Traditional Advocacy

The rebrand of Rulsky Law Group is more than a visual refresh; it represents a modernization of how personal injury law is practiced. Through the integration of new technologies and data-driven litigation strategies, the firm is enhancing both client communication and case efficiency.

From virtual consultations to streamlined document sharing, Rulsky Law Group’s modernization aligns with its client-first philosophy. Each innovation serves a single purpose: making justice more attainable for every Californian, regardless of background or circumstance.

The firm’s blend of modern legal strategy and traditional trial advocacy ensures that clients receive the benefits of both innovation and experience.

Strengthening Roots, Expanding Reach

While the firm’s footprint has grown, its core values remain unchanged. Founded on principles of integrity, compassion, and excellence, Rulsky Law Group continues to treat each case as an opportunity to make a meaningful difference.

“Results Matter has always been more than a motto to me. It’s how we measure success—by the lives we help rebuild,” said Rulsky.

As the firm expands throughout California, it remains committed to individualized service, ensuring that every client’s voice is heard and every story is told with precision and care. This human-centered philosophy has established Rulsky Law Group as a trusted advocate in both urban and rural communities, from Los Angeles to the Central Valley.

A Commitment to the Future

Looking ahead, Rulsky Law Group plans to continue its investment in technology, outreach, and education to serve more Californians affected by serious injury cases. The firm’s expansion into Bakersfield signals the beginning of a broader initiative to establish deeper roots across the state.

By combining accessibility, transparency, and legal excellence, Rulsky Law Group aims to redefine what clients can expect from a personal injury law firm. The rebrand is both a milestone and a promise: that the firm will continue to fight for justice with the same energy, integrity, and focus that have defined its success from the beginning.

About Rulsky Law Group

Rulsky Law Group is a California-based personal injury firm with offices in Los Angeles and Bakersfield, representing clients statewide in auto, trucking, motorcycle, premises liability, construction, and catastrophic injury cases. Founded by attorney Jerry Rulsky, the firm is known for its strategic litigation approach, multimillion-dollar results, and client-centered advocacy. More information is available at www.RulskyLaw.com .

