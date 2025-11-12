Champion Health System Revolutionizes Outpatient Endovascular Care in North Carolina

Champion Health System Redefines Outpatient Care Model in North Carolina

Under the leadership of Dr. Radhakrishnan Ramaraj, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Champion Health System is reshaping the healthcare landscape by bringing advanced cardiovascular, vascular, and musculoskeletal care to local communities in North Carolina. This model allows patients to receive hospital-quality treatment without hospital stays, reducing costs, minimizing risks, and improving recovery times. Champion’s clinics in Oxford , Dunn , Henderson , and Raleigh (coming soon) NC, offer convenient access to care for local communities.

A Vision for Accessible, Compassionate Care for Heart, Vascular, and Musculoskeletal Conditions

At the core of Champion Health System’s mission is a powerful vision: delivering world-class healthcare close to home. The company offers a comprehensive range of services that include Heart and Vascular Care (treatment for coronary artery disease , arrhythmias , congestive heart failure , varicose veins and Peripheral arterial diseases ); Musculoskeletal & Joint Pain Therapy (minimally invasive procedure for knee, hip, and foot pain, plantar fasciitis and other sports injuries); Wound and Vein Care (advanced treatments for varicose veins, ulcers, and poor circulation), and more.

Unlike traditional healthcare models that often require hospital admission and extended recovery times, Champion Health System allows patients to receive care in an outpatient environment. This not only reduces hospital-related costs but also enhances the overall patient experience by providing a more convenient, less disruptive path to recovery.

Innovative Care with a Patient-Centered Approach

What sets Champion Health System apart from its competitors is its unwavering commitment to patient-first care. Each clinic is designed with the patient’s comfort in mind, offering a modern, welcoming atmosphere and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools. Satisfied patient testimonials such as the following speak volumes:

“Tremendous improvement to my knee after Dr Raz performed the new GAE knee procedure. Thanks, Dr Raz for an excellent surgery and thanks to the entire Staff at Champion Heart and Vascular.” — Shirley, Oxford.

“Dr. Raj and his staff are extremely amazing. My legs didn’t have proper blood flow and the procedure was fast and efficient. They are still taking the best care of me.” — Linda, Oxford.

The system’s outpatient focus is built on the principle of providing effective, minimally invasive procedures that allow for faster recovery times and fewer complications.

Champion Health System also emphasizes accessibility by offering multiple locations throughout North Carolina, including Dunn, Oxford, Henderson, and Raleigh (coming soon), making it easier for patients to access high-quality care close to home.

Leading with Expertise and Innovation

Dr. Radhakrishnan Ramaraj , a Board-Certified Interventional Cardiologist and founder of Champion Health System, has made it his mission to integrate clinical excellence with patient-centered innovation.

“At Champion Health System, we believe that world-class healthcare should be accessible, efficient, and compassionate,” said Dr. Ramaraj. “We are redefining what modern healthcare looks like by bringing advanced treatments into the community and focusing on the needs of the patient first.”

Champion Health System’s Recognition and Awards

Champion Health System’s excellence in musculoskeletal and joint pain care has been recognized with the prestigious title of Best Musculoskeletal and Joint Pain Care in North Carolina for 2025 by Best of Best Review. This award acknowledges the organization’s leadership in treatments such as Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) and Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) —procedures that exemplify the system’s commitment to innovation and patient comfort. The award further reinforces CHS’s status as a leader in innovative, minimally invasive treatments that improve the lives of patients across North Carolina.

Community Impact and Future Growth

Since its founding, Champion Health System has improved healthcare outcomes across communities in North Carolina by offering outpatient alternatives to traditional hospital care. By reducing hospital admissions and enhancing accessibility, the system supports healthier, stronger communities.

With ongoing expansion plans, Champion Health System aims to serve additional communities in North Carolina and beyond—positioning itself as a national model for outpatient cardiovascular and musculoskeletal care.

About Champion Health System

Founded by Dr. Radhakrishnan Ramaraj, MD, FACC, FSCAI , Champion Health System is a leader in outpatient cardiovascular, vascular, musculoskeletal, and wound care. With clinics throughout North Carolina , the system delivers advanced, minimally invasive treatments designed for faster recovery and superior outcomes.

Learn more at ChampionHealthSystem.com

Media Contact

Dr. Radhakrishnan Ramaraj

Founder & Medical Director, Champion Health System

Email: Md@championhealthsystem.com

Website: https://championhealthsystem.com

Instagram: Champion Health System

Facebook: Champion Health System

YouTube

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok